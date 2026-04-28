Pro Beavs: Travis Bazzana To Make MLB Debut For Cleveland Guardians

Travis Bazzana is set to become the latest Oregon State baseball alum to appear in a Major League Baseball game.

The Cleveland Guardians have announced that they are calling up Bazzana from their Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. In 24 games (21 at second, three at designated hitter) in Columbus this season, Bazzana hit .287 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, 18 scored runs, and eight stolen bases.

Bazzana is expected to be available for Cleveland's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PST and will be broadcast on MLB.TV.

In 2024, Bazzana set Oregon State single-season records in runs scored (84), home runs (28) and slugging percentage ( .911). Bazzana was named a unanimous All-American, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award that season. Cleveland selected Bazzana first overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, making him the second Oregon State player to be selected first overall (Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles).

His call-up will make Bazzana the second former Beaver in the dugout for Cleveland, joining former Oregon State outfielder Steven Kwan. To start the year, Cleveland are 15-15 overall and a half game behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central standings.

The summer of 2024, Bazzana began his MiLB career with the Lake County Captains. In 2025, Bazzana looked slated for his call from the Guardians, but injuries kept him in the minors. He scattered 72 games across the Guardians' rookie league team in Arizona, the Akron Rubber Ducks, and Columbus. In 2025, across 84 games with Akron and Columbus, Bazzana hit .245 with nine homers and stole eight bases.

This spring, in addition to training with Cleveland, Bazzana also represented his native Austrailia in the World Baseball Classic. In 17 plate appearances at the WBC, Bazzana had three hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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