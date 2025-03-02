RECAP: Beaver Baseball's Late Surge Powers 12-10 Win Over Ohio State
#9 Oregon State baseball improved to 7-3 overall on Sunday with a dramatic 12-10 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The early matchup in Arlington, Texas was full of momentum shifts. Oregon State lost a five-run lead, then took back the lead after being down two runs in their final at-bats.
The Beavers compiled 13 hits and overcame three fielding errors in the performance. Gavin Turley was fantastic at the plate in the win, with five RBIs, including a three-run homer that proved to be the difference maker in the eighth inning.
Reliever Joey Mindt picked up the winning decision, his first of the season. Closer Matthew Morrell also earned his second save of the year to close out the weekend.
Oregon State's offense got started early, scoring three runs before the Buckeyes' defense could get the first out in the bottom of the first. Tyce Peterson smacked a double to left-center, driving in Trent Caraway. Gavin Turley quickly followed that up with a two-run single that scored Peterson and Aiva Arquette.
Ohio State responded in the top of the second with a solo home run from catcher Mason Eckelman off of Kleinschmit.
The Buckeyes' second run came from an error by Oregon State catcher Bryce Hubbard. Hubbard mishandled a third-strike pitch to Zach Freeman, then missed on the throw to first. That allowed Nick Giamarusti to reach home on an unearned run.
Oregon State got their own run on a bad error, when Trent Caraway stole home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.
The third inning saw the Beavers add to the lead with RBIs from Canon Reeder and AJ Singer.
In the fifth inning, things started to get out of hand for the Beavers, as Buckeyes' shortstop Lee Ellis rattled off a solo home run to left field. Then in the sixth, Oregon State's Kellen Oakes had a tough sequence on the mound, walking a batter with the bases loaded, then hitting the next batter to give the Buckeyes two more runs.
Oakes was then replaced by Zach Edwards, who gave up a three-RBI double to first baseman Matthew Graveline, giving the Buckeyes the lead. That lead extended in the seventh, when Edwards was replaced by Joey Mundt, who walked Ellis with the bases loaded.
Down but not out, Oregon State's Wilson Weber came in as a pinch hitter, reaching second on a double to left center. Singer walked in the next at-bat, then Caraway drove in Weber, followed by Arquette hitting an RBI single to tie the game.
Soon after, Turley stepped back up to the plate, smacking a three-run homer over the centerfield wall to put the Beavers back on top.
Ohio State got one back in the top of the ninth on a throwing error by Arquette, but Morrell was able to get the save and secure the victory.
With the win, Oregon State's opening road trip concludes and sends them back to Corvallis. Mitch Canham's team hosts a three-game series against the San Diego Toreros at Goss Stadium to kick off their home schedule. That series begins March 7 at 5:35 p.m. PT, broadcasting on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.