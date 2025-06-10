State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball Back in Omaha + Pac-12 Expansion Invites Incoming
Oregon State baseball clinched their eighth trip to the Men's College World Series over the weekend, taking two of three games against the Florida State Seminoles.
It took a comeback effort from the Beavers on Friday to secure a win. Despite an exceptional pitching day from Ethan Kleinschmit on Saturday, the Beavers lost and allowed FSU to even the series. Then, five home runs on Sunday sent the Beavs to the series win. Your host Matt Bagley breaks down how the Beavers made it happen and takes a look at field of the CWS.
Also, Yahoo's Ross Dellenger reports that all eight incoming members of the Pac-12 have signed their Grant of Rights and membership agreements. That means more expansion news could be coming in the next few days. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
