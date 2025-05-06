Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Is Oregon State Baseball Still A 2025 Title Contender?

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State pitcher Laif Palmer (33) is seen pitching in a multiple exposure image during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State pitcher Laif Palmer (33) is seen pitching in a multiple exposure image during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

At times in 2025, the Oregon State Baseball team has looked like the type of title contender we saw several times in the 2000's and 2010's. At other points this season, the Beavers have looked very mortal. Following a sweep by the Ducks and some mixed results at Hawaii, is Oregon State still a realistic national championship hopeful? Your host Matt Bagley dives into that question this week.

Matt also give serious consideration to what Oregon State football's biggest needs are following the conclusion of spring practices. Plus, the basketball teams have both made significant additions to their 2025 roster, but still have a ways to go as the summer looms. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Baseball