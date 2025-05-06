State of the Beavs: Is Oregon State Baseball Still A 2025 Title Contender?
At times in 2025, the Oregon State Baseball team has looked like the type of title contender we saw several times in the 2000's and 2010's. At other points this season, the Beavers have looked very mortal. Following a sweep by the Ducks and some mixed results at Hawaii, is Oregon State still a realistic national championship hopeful? Your host Matt Bagley dives into that question this week.
Matt also give serious consideration to what Oregon State football's biggest needs are following the conclusion of spring practices. Plus, the basketball teams have both made significant additions to their 2025 roster, but still have a ways to go as the summer looms. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify