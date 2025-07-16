Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: MLB Draft Recap + Pac-12, Mountain West Mediation Fails

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette throws the ball toward first base during the game against Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette throws the ball toward first base during the game against Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week, seven players from Oregon State were selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, not including a few of the program's committed recruits. The burning question that remains: Where does that leave the Beaver baseball roster for the 2026 season?

Also, the mediation talks between the Pac-12 Conference and the Mountain West Conference have come to an end with the two sides failing to reach an agreement in the dispute over the poaching fees associated with Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Utah State choosing to leave the MWC. Your host Matt Bagley is back this week to break it all down. Go Beavs.

