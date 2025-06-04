State of the Beavs: Oregon State Super Regional Preview, Corvallis Regional Recap
Oregon State baseball are through to their fifth Super Regional since the 2017 season. Starting this weekend, the Beavers host one of the most successful programs in college baseball history in the Florida State Seminoles. The Beavers also got some interesting news over the weekend with three transfer portal entries from the baseball program.
On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley breaks down that news and how the Beavers captured the Corvallis Regional despite starting the NCAA Tournament with a loss. Go Beavs.
How far can the Beavers go? Can the pitching staff keep it up? Are they ready for a challenger from a program that has been to the College World Series 24 times?
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
