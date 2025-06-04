Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Super Regional Preview, Corvallis Regional Recap

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. catcher Wilson Weber (18) celebrates hitting a home run during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. catcher Wilson Weber (18) celebrates hitting a home run during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon State baseball are through to their fifth Super Regional since the 2017 season. Starting this weekend, the Beavers host one of the most successful programs in college baseball history in the Florida State Seminoles. The Beavers also got some interesting news over the weekend with three transfer portal entries from the baseball program.

On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley breaks down that news and how the Beavers captured the Corvallis Regional despite starting the NCAA Tournament with a loss. Go Beavs.

How far can the Beavers go? Can the pitching staff keep it up? Are they ready for a challenger from a program that has been to the College World Series 24 times?

