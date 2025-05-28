Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Corvallis Regional - Everything Oregon State Fans Need To Know

Oregon State pitcher Laif Palmer (33) is seen pitching in a multiple exposure image during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Once again, Oregon State baseball is ready to begin a run at a trip to Omaha. The Beavers host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, starting this Friday at 5 p.m. PT against Saint Mary's. USC and TCU are also in town to test the tournament's No. 8 overall seed.

Your host Matt Bagley gives you all the information and preview you need to know about this weekend's games at Goss Stadium. Go Beavs.

Friday, May 30
Game 1 - 12 p.m. - (2) TCU vs. (3) USC - ESPNU
Game 2 - 5 p.m. - (1) Oregon State vs. (4) Saint Mary's - ESPN+

Saturday, May 31
Game 3 - 12 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - TBA
Game 4 - 6 p.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - TBA

Sunday, June 1
Game 5 - 3 p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - TBA
Game 6 - 7 p.m. - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 - TBA

Monday, June 2
Game 7 - TBD - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary) - TBA

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

