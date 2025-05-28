State of the Beavs: Corvallis Regional - Everything Oregon State Fans Need To Know
Once again, Oregon State baseball is ready to begin a run at a trip to Omaha. The Beavers host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, starting this Friday at 5 p.m. PT against Saint Mary's. USC and TCU are also in town to test the tournament's No. 8 overall seed.
Your host Matt Bagley gives you all the information and preview you need to know about this weekend's games at Goss Stadium. Go Beavs.
Friday, May 30
Game 1 - 12 p.m. - (2) TCU vs. (3) USC - ESPNU
Game 2 - 5 p.m. - (1) Oregon State vs. (4) Saint Mary's - ESPN+
Saturday, May 31
Game 3 - 12 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - TBA
Game 4 - 6 p.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - TBA
Sunday, June 1
Game 5 - 3 p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - TBA
Game 6 - 7 p.m. - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 - TBA
Monday, June 2
Game 7 - TBD - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary) - TBA
