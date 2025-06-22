Oregon State Beavers On SI

Top 5 Moments From Oregon State Baseball's 2025 Season

It was yet another memorable season to be an Oregon State baseball fan, from the raucous crowds at Goss Stadium, to Gavin Turley becoming the new Beaver Homerun king, here are the top five moments from the 2025 season.

Kyle Clements

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers left fielder Gavin Turley (1) rounds third after hitting a solo home run against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers had an incredible year, reaching Omaha and winning a game at the College World Series. Mitch Canham's program finished the season with an overall record of 48-16-1 as an independent, reaching the MCWS for the eighth time in program history. Here are the top five moments from a memorable season in Corvallis and beyond.

5. Winning 12 straight games in the middle of the year.

What a streak this was for Mitch Canham’s side. The Beavs outscored opponents 117-71 during this stretch, which included two wins over UCI, a three-game sweep over Cal State Fullerton, a three-game sweep over CSUN, and a two-game sweep over Gonzaga. 

4. Bouncing back after the Oregon Series with wins at Hawaii

A four-game sweep of the Ducks over the Beavers could have sent the 2025 baseball season into a tailspin, but the Beavs were resilient, taking three games out of four at Hawaii, battling the time change, low morale, and a sneaky good Rainbow Warriors side. This series allowed the Beavs to lock back in and spend some time in Hawaii, which certainly couldn't have hurt.

Oregon State in the dugout
Oregon State players cheer for their team in game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Beavs dismantle USC in Corvallis Regional

After dropping the opener in the Corvallis regional to Saint Mary’s, the Beavs had to win out to have the chance to host a Super Regional. They showed grit and resilience as they ran through the rest of the bracket, defeating TCU, Saint Mary’s, and then bested the Trojans twice in as many days. Neither of the USC games were close, with Oregon State defeating them 14-1, and then 9-0 to advance to host a Super Regional. Strong pitching performances from Kellen Oakes, Wyatt Queen, and Zach Kmatz paved the way.

2. Gavin Turley breaks the HR record

The Beavers HR record set by Travis Bazzana lasted less than a calendar year. With the Beavs locked in a shootout with CSUN on April 19, Gavin Turley drilled a 2-1 pitch in the ninth over the left-center field fence to claim the 46th of his career. Turley would later break the RBI record with an RBI single in the ninth inning in the 20-3 win over Saint Mary’s

1. Oregon State defeats Louisville in the ninth inning in the CWS

Oregon State never learned the meaning of "quit" in the 2025 season. With one out in the ninth inning of the Beavs opening game in the CWS, Gavin Turley connected on a fastball to left field that scored Aiva Arquette from first base. The Beavs would defeat Louisville 4-3 before their memorable season came to an end at the hands of the Cardinals just four days later.

Kyle Clements
