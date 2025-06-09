WATCH: Every Oregon State State Home Run From Sunday's Super Regional Win
While Saturday's clash was a pitchers' duel between the Beavers and the Seminoles, Sunday's matchup that saw the Beavers claim a 14-10 victory and a trip to Omaha was the complete opposite.
In a game that featured eight home runs between the two sides, five belonged to the Beavers.
The bottom of the first inning was incredibly productive for the Oregon State offense, which tallied up a total of seven runs after letting Florida State take an early 2-0 lead. Four of those runs came from homers. Canon Reeder sent a three-run homer over the wall in left center. Carson McEntire followed that with a solo shot, just his fourth of the year.
The most significant swing of the night for the Beavers came in the bottom of the third inning. Trent Caraway blasted a grand slam into left center to build an even bigger cushion for the Beavers, which sent Goss Stadium into a frenzy.
Gavin Turley added a two-run homer a few minutes later, his 19th of 2025.
Tyce Peterson became the fifth Oregon State player to homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. While that would mark the end of the scoring the Beavers, it was enough to withstand a late barrage of offense from the Seminoles.
Oregon State's team home run total for the season pushes over the century mark, now at 103. They'll have the chance to add to that on Friday at the College World Series as they make their eighth appearance in Omaha.