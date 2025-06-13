WATCH: Mitch Canham and Oregon State Baseball Players Arrive in Omaha
The Oregon State Beavers have arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, set to make their eighth appearance in the College World Series. First pitch between the Beavers and the Louisville Cardinals is scheduled for 4 p.m PT on ESPN.
Ahead of that matchup, head coach Mitch Canham, outfielder Gavin Turley, catcher Wilson Weber, and starting pitcher Dax Whitney met with the media in Omaha to discuss where their team is as they pursue their fourth national title. Watch the full media availability below.
Canham: "I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity for these guys to go out and inspire the world and, you know, continue the story that they've created throughout the entirety of this year. It's such a such a blessing. I think when others look at the difficulty and the the hardship that a lot of people can perceive with the scheduling and the road games and even through the postseason, or some guys maybe not having the start that they wanted, you know, but the growth that has happened...It says in our clubhouse, right when you walk in, "growing our family of champions" in all that we do and I think of growth, that's what these guys have done throughout the entirety of the year on the field and off the field as men."
Turley: (On being coached by former champions at Oregon State) "For me, it's a calming feeling knowing that like I'm in the right hands, we're in the right hands, and kind of being able to be guided so efficiently. It's phenomenal to have those guys in our corner sure."
Weber: "I wouldn't say there was one necessarily thing that made us, like, totally click like offensively. I know it kind of happened towards that second half of the season.But just kind of comes down to having fun, enjoying playing free and easy, and just playing for each other I think that kind of finally kind of fully set on that and then just kept kept doing it."
Whitney: (On making it to Omaha after choosing Oregon State over going pro last year) "This was my vision when I made that decision to come here. I really wanted to come here the whole time. It was more of like a 'if I get lucky I'll go to the draft.' I wasn't planning on it. I was really set on coming here and this is like this is exactly what I dreamed of. This is why I came here because I knew we're capable of it and I knew we're capable of going further than we are right now."