WATCH: Mitch Canham Talks Oregon State College World Series Loss To Coastal Carolina
Oregon State started the College World Series hot with a dramatic win over Louisville on Friday. The momentum did not carry over into Sunday's matchup with Coastal Carolina, who took down the Beavers 6-2 behind a fantastic performance from pitcher Jacob Morrison.
Now, the Beavers face the possibility of elimination with a rematch against Louisville on Tuesday afternoon. Beavs' head coach Mitch Canham met with the media on Sunday night following the loss to discuss what went wrong and what the Beavers need to fix before Tuesday. Watch the full media availability alongside Canon Reeder and Easton Talt below.
NOTES
- "A lot of uncharacteristic mistakes made early on. You know, Klein wasn't his sharpest coming out the gate and even then, you know we had a hit batter that ended up resulting in a strikeout and a clock violation. So some things that went in our favor, but a handful of other things not. Like playing clean that led to a handful of runs. All six of their runs were from free bases. So it was just not clean baseball and they got a good guy on the bump going."
- "We're going to go out and we're going to get a light practice in [Monday] and put together a game plan, prepare for our next opponent and continue to plug away, just as we've always have done. You try to make it more than it is or less than it is, shame on you
- On regaining momentum this week in order to make the championship series: "It's all about getting hot. So we still we still got air we're still in it."