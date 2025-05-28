WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Mitch Canham Talks Corvallis Regional
Oregon State baseball's 2025 NCAA tournament run begins this week as they host yet another regional in Corvallis with Saint Mary's, USC, and TCU paying a visit to Goss Stadium.
Beavers head coach Mitch Canham spoke with the media early in the week to discuss his team's matchups and strengths in the first leg of the NCAA tournament. Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
- On receiving the No. 8 overall seed: "Excited, number one, like I know you see from our
guys' reaction, as Hank posted it. You know, guys fist pumping and excited to be recognized as a national seed. And again, like I said before I felt it was much deserved for what these guys have accomplished, who they are, how they've responded to both good times and bad times, throughout the entirety of the year and putting in all those miles that they did. So obviously we talked about this earlier on the year, that we may have been on the road but we've busted our butts to have the opportunity to play the important games at home and the weather looks outstanding. So just absolutely thrilled, number one, to continue the pursuit of our goal and win it all, and we get to start that path here at home."
- On preparing for the tournament via scrimmages at Goss Stadium during the off weekend: "Every scrimmage we did, we had runners on-base every inning. We're just trying to create a little bit more chaos, even in a lighter touch and a controlled environment to make sure we're prepared because we do know that each of these teams likes to create a little chaos. They run the bases, they put the ball in play, they got guys that can swing and create action, so we need to be ready for all those situations."
- On having newcomers ready to start in their first NCAA Tournament: "I mean there's a handful of different approaches. You can just throw absolute chaos at them all week, so by the time they're in the game they're kind of a little more numb to it. There's also if you do it the wrong way and show panic then it can spread real quick, or if you burn them out by the weekend, they're all drained from the whole thing. I think going into the postseason, it is about focus, it is about grit, it is about communication, and that bond again that they've created all year."