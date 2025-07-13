Will Oregon State LHP Nelson Keljo Be Among the Top Pitchers Chosen in the MLB Draft?
Less than 24 hours away from the 2025 MLB Draft, Oregon State will likely have multiple draft picks between the now-shrunken two-day event. Beavers pitcher Nelson Keljo will be one name to keep an eye out for as he could potentially hear his name called.
"A product of the Jesuit High School program in Oregon that produced right-handed first-rounders in Mick Abel and Noble Meyer, Keljo is a left-hander who wasn’t as high profile as a prepster and went on to pitch at Oregon State," MLB Pipeline notes. "He missed bats and walked hitters out of the bullpen as a freshman, but improved strike-throwing as a sophomore reliever helped afford him a chance to start in 2025. He’s spent most of the year in the weekend rotation, with mixed results along the way."
Keljo, a native out of Portland, has been with the Beavers since the start of his collegiate career. This past season, he posted a 4.01 ERA, 4.45 FIP, 9.72 K/9 and 5.09 BB/9 through 17 games (11 starts). Late into the season, Keljo was moved back to the bullpen, where he earned his second save of the season with three scoreless innings against TCU in the Corvallis Regional.
"There is effort in Keljo’s rigid delivery and his struggles in repeating it this year have led to a regression in his strike-throwing," said MLB Pipeline on their scouting report. "A team taking him could very well send him out as a starter to see if they can iron things out, but the lack of command, repeatable delivery and inconsistent breaking ball could move him back to the 'pen."
MLB Pipeline has the Beavers pitcher rated as the 182nd draft prospect, while Baseball America has him 350th out of 500 prospects. Keljo's arsenal consists of a fastball, slider and changeup.
2025 could be seen with plenty ups and downs. He lowered his strikeout rate and struggled with command. Similar to what the MLB Pipeline scouting report notes, a team will likely draft him with the intention to start, but it does look like down the road, he will turn into a reliever.
Keljo at the moment isn't projected to go within the first round of the draft, and likely will not go in the second round either, but seems as if the rest of the way through will be in play for the 6'4," 221 pound left-handed pitcher.