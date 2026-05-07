2 Impact Players on Every Pac-12 Football Team in 2026

Fresno State: 9-4 in 2025, Won Arizona Bowl

Rayshon Luke - Senior Running Back

A Mountain West honorable mention last season, Luke is a versatile back who not only averaged over six yards per carry in 2025, but also had 36 receptions out of the backfield. The Bulldogs had a powerful and deep ground attack last year, meaning that Rayshon split carries with Bryson Donelson and Brandon Ramirez, both of whom are returning this fall.

Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Rayshon Luke (2) avoids a tackle by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jalil Tucker (22) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Simeon Harris - Senior Defensive Back

Possibly one of the more under-the-radar defensive players in the conference, Harris was incredibly efficient last season at corner. Not only did Harris rank 7th in the FBS with six interceptions, he also garnered six tackles for loss and finished second on the team in total tackles. Fresno State is fortunate to be getting him back, and he should be primed for a big senior season.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs nickelback Simeon Harris (5) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas State: 7-6 in 2025, Won Armed Forces Bowl

Brad Jackson - Sophomore QB

The Bobcats are returning a talented signal caller in Texas native Brad Jackson, who slung the rock for over 3,2000 yards in his freshman season last year. With the return of his top two receiving leaders, Jackson could make a huge mark in the new Pac-12's inaugural season.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) warms up before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Beau Sparks - Senior Wide Receiver

A massive weapon for Texas State, Beau finished sixth in the FBS in total receiving yards last season. He was one of two players on the team with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 along with Chris Dawn Jr., and he is returning this fall as well. Watch out for the Bobcats' passing attack.

Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones (35) at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

San Diego State: 9-4 in 2025, Lost in New Mexico Bowl

Lucky Sutton - Senior Running Back

One of the best ball-carriers in the Mountain West last year, Sutton averaged five yards a touch and hit the 100-yard mark in six games. A workhorse who consistently had more than 20 carries per game, the Aztecs are quite lucky to have Sutton back this fall.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) stiff arms during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Justius Lowe - Senior Wide Receiver

A former four-star recruit, Lowe was behind some incredibly talented wideouts during his time with Oregon. He did gain some meaningful experience playing with the elite program, making 21 catches for 203 yards in 2024. Now with a fresh start at San Diego State, Lowe should be one of the Aztecs' top targets this fall.

Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe celebrates a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado State: 2-10 in 2025

Jordan Mosley - Senior Wide Receiver

Though he didn't see a lot of action last season, the Mississippi State transfer has proven he can be a playmaker, racking up 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns against SEC competition in his sophomore season. A team that is desperately in need of skill position talent, Mosley could play a huge role this year in Fort Collins.

Sep 13, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn State Braves at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Jace Bellah - Senior Defensive Back

One of the only defensive standouts at CSU who didn't graduate or hit the portal, Bellah picked off four passes last season and also compiled 58 tackles for the Rams

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Jace Bellah (12) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon State: 2-10 in 2025

Cornell Hatcher Jr. - Sophomore Running Back

Hatcher was very efficient with his touches last season, averaging over five yards per carry. Cornell had some big first-down runs in tight games, and showed a lot of promise as only a freshman. Don't be surprised if Hatcher ends up being a dark horse to win first or second team all-conference.

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Cornell Hatcher Jr. (21) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deaconsat Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Aiden Sullivan - Senior Linebacker

After a breakout year in 2025, the Beavers will be looking for Sullivan to be one of their leaders on the defensive side of the ball this season. The outside linebacker has displayed both great strength and speed, finishing last year with seven tackles for loss and multiple QB hurries. It will be important for OSU to have this veteran presence in the middle of the defense.

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass under pressure from Oregon State Beavers linebacker Aiden Sullivan (2) during the first quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Utah State: 6-7 in 2025, Lost in Idaho Potato Bowl

Javen Jacobs - Senior Running Back

Despite not being first-string, Jacobs averaged a whooping 6.6 yards per carry last season on 65 touches. He also demonstrated great instincts as a pass-catching back as well, finishing with over 350 receiving yards. Fitting well into the type of scheme the Aggies like to run, look for Jacobs to give defensive coordinators nightmares this fall.

Sep 27, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Javen Jacobs (8) makes a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Bronson Olevao - Senior Linebacker

Olevao did a little of everything for the Utah State defense in 2025, finishing with 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and multiple QB hurries. He is a versatile player to have in the middle of a defense, and should be important for senior leadership purposes as well.

Boise State: 9-5 in 2025, Lost in LA Bowl

Dylan Riley - Junior Running Back

An All-Mountain West Second Team performer in 2025, Riley could be set for a huge junior season in blue. He racked up 1,125 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns last year, and is going to be on every scout team's rader heading into this fall.

Sep 20, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley (24) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jayden Virgin-Morgan - Senior Defensive End

The edge wreaked havoc on quarterbacks last season, totaling six sacks by himself. Returning to Boise State for his senior year, Jayden will be a weapon for the Broncos.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Jayden Virgin-Morgan (5) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Washington State: 7-6 in 2025, Won Potato Bowl

Tony Freeman - Senior Wide Receiver

The Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the year, Freeman took three punts back to the house last season for WSU. But this certainly isn't his only value, as the rising senior also caught 54 passes for 590 yards and three TD receptions. The Cougars lost their top target from last season in Joshua Meredith to graduation.

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Washington State Cougars wide reciever Tony Freeman (0) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kirby Vorhees - Junior Running Back

A versatile halfback with both speed and strength, Kirby became the Cougars' feature back last season. He ran the ball 138 times for 576 yards in 2025, and also made 19 receptions out of the backfield.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) takes the hand off from Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) against the Toledo Rockets in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images