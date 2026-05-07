2 Impact Players on Every Pac-12 Football Team in 2026
Fresno State: 9-4 in 2025, Won Arizona Bowl
Rayshon Luke - Senior Running Back
A Mountain West honorable mention last season, Luke is a versatile back who not only averaged over six yards per carry in 2025, but also had 36 receptions out of the backfield. The Bulldogs had a powerful and deep ground attack last year, meaning that Rayshon split carries with Bryson Donelson and Brandon Ramirez, both of whom are returning this fall.
Simeon Harris - Senior Defensive Back
Possibly one of the more under-the-radar defensive players in the conference, Harris was incredibly efficient last season at corner. Not only did Harris rank 7th in the FBS with six interceptions, he also garnered six tackles for loss and finished second on the team in total tackles. Fresno State is fortunate to be getting him back, and he should be primed for a big senior season.
Texas State: 7-6 in 2025, Won Armed Forces Bowl
Brad Jackson - Sophomore QB
The Bobcats are returning a talented signal caller in Texas native Brad Jackson, who slung the rock for over 3,2000 yards in his freshman season last year. With the return of his top two receiving leaders, Jackson could make a huge mark in the new Pac-12's inaugural season.
Beau Sparks - Senior Wide Receiver
A massive weapon for Texas State, Beau finished sixth in the FBS in total receiving yards last season. He was one of two players on the team with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 along with Chris Dawn Jr., and he is returning this fall as well. Watch out for the Bobcats' passing attack.
San Diego State: 9-4 in 2025, Lost in New Mexico Bowl
Lucky Sutton - Senior Running Back
One of the best ball-carriers in the Mountain West last year, Sutton averaged five yards a touch and hit the 100-yard mark in six games. A workhorse who consistently had more than 20 carries per game, the Aztecs are quite lucky to have Sutton back this fall.
Justius Lowe - Senior Wide Receiver
A former four-star recruit, Lowe was behind some incredibly talented wideouts during his time with Oregon. He did gain some meaningful experience playing with the elite program, making 21 catches for 203 yards in 2024. Now with a fresh start at San Diego State, Lowe should be one of the Aztecs' top targets this fall.
Colorado State: 2-10 in 2025
Jordan Mosley - Senior Wide Receiver
Though he didn't see a lot of action last season, the Mississippi State transfer has proven he can be a playmaker, racking up 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns against SEC competition in his sophomore season. A team that is desperately in need of skill position talent, Mosley could play a huge role this year in Fort Collins.
Jace Bellah - Senior Defensive Back
One of the only defensive standouts at CSU who didn't graduate or hit the portal, Bellah picked off four passes last season and also compiled 58 tackles for the Rams
Oregon State: 2-10 in 2025
Cornell Hatcher Jr. - Sophomore Running Back
Hatcher was very efficient with his touches last season, averaging over five yards per carry. Cornell had some big first-down runs in tight games, and showed a lot of promise as only a freshman. Don't be surprised if Hatcher ends up being a dark horse to win first or second team all-conference.
Aiden Sullivan - Senior Linebacker
After a breakout year in 2025, the Beavers will be looking for Sullivan to be one of their leaders on the defensive side of the ball this season. The outside linebacker has displayed both great strength and speed, finishing last year with seven tackles for loss and multiple QB hurries. It will be important for OSU to have this veteran presence in the middle of the defense.
Utah State: 6-7 in 2025, Lost in Idaho Potato Bowl
Javen Jacobs - Senior Running Back
Despite not being first-string, Jacobs averaged a whooping 6.6 yards per carry last season on 65 touches. He also demonstrated great instincts as a pass-catching back as well, finishing with over 350 receiving yards. Fitting well into the type of scheme the Aggies like to run, look for Jacobs to give defensive coordinators nightmares this fall.
Bronson Olevao - Senior Linebacker
Olevao did a little of everything for the Utah State defense in 2025, finishing with 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and multiple QB hurries. He is a versatile player to have in the middle of a defense, and should be important for senior leadership purposes as well.
Boise State: 9-5 in 2025, Lost in LA Bowl
Dylan Riley - Junior Running Back
An All-Mountain West Second Team performer in 2025, Riley could be set for a huge junior season in blue. He racked up 1,125 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns last year, and is going to be on every scout team's rader heading into this fall.
Jayden Virgin-Morgan - Senior Defensive End
The edge wreaked havoc on quarterbacks last season, totaling six sacks by himself. Returning to Boise State for his senior year, Jayden will be a weapon for the Broncos.
Washington State: 7-6 in 2025, Won Potato Bowl
Tony Freeman - Senior Wide Receiver
The Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the year, Freeman took three punts back to the house last season for WSU. But this certainly isn't his only value, as the rising senior also caught 54 passes for 590 yards and three TD receptions. The Cougars lost their top target from last season in Joshua Meredith to graduation.
Kirby Vorhees - Junior Running Back
A versatile halfback with both speed and strength, Kirby became the Cougars' feature back last season. He ran the ball 138 times for 576 yards in 2025, and also made 19 receptions out of the backfield.
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Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.