2 Oregon State Football Opponents Start Season Ranked in Coaches Poll
It comes as no surprise that the Oregon State Beavers will not start the 2025 college football season ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll. However, the Beavers will have two opponents on their schedule in 2025 that do begin the season ranked in the top 25.
What's more, the Beavers will have to face those two opponents in back-to-back weeks.
On September 13, Oregon State will make a trip to Lubbock, Texas to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the first time since 1959. Texas Tech begins the season ranked at No. 24 in the coaches poll, one of five teams from the Big 12 Conference ranked inside the top 25.
OSU's archrival, the Oregon Ducks, will start the season at No. 7 in the coaches poll. The Ducks have defeated the Beavers in each of the last two seasons, including a 49-14 result in Corvallis in 2024. OSU will make the trip down the road to Eugene's Autzen Stadium for the latest chapter of the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War on Saturday, September 20.
The Beavers will officially begin their 2025 campaign season on Saturday, August 30, against the Cal Golden Bears.
The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
Preseason US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25
1 Texas Longhorns
2 Ohio State Buckeyes
3 Penn State Nittany Lions
4 Georgia Bulldogs
5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6 Clemson Tigers
7 Oregon Ducks
8 Alabama Crimson Tide
9 LSU Tigers
10 Miami (FL) Hurricanes
11 Arizona State Sun Devils
12 Illinois Fighting Illini
13 South Carolina Gamecocks
14 Michigan Wolverines
15 Ole Miss Rebels
16 SMU Mustangs
17 Florida Gators
18 Tennessee Volunteers
19 Indiana Hoosiers
20 Kansas State Wildcats
21 Texas A&M Aggies
21 Iowa State Cyclones
23 BYU Cougars
24 Texas Tech Red Raiders
25 Boise State Broncos
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1;