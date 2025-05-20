2025 Oregon State Football Preview: Defensive Backs
True freshman Exodus Ayers didn't expect to play meaningful snaps last season. By October, he was starting.
Such was the chaos of the Oregon State secondary last season. Ayers and his teammates in the defensive backfield are this week's focus in our ongoing series previewing the 2025 Oregon State football roster.
Starting Corners - Exodus Ayers and Kobe Singleton
The deepest position in the Oregon State secondary, by far, is outside/boundary corner. Sophomore Exodus Ayers returns after a challenging debut that saw the true freshman toughened by starting reps on a depleted defense.
Ayers has one boundary corner spot locked up. There is a deep, close competition for the other spot, but redshirt senior Kobe Singleton has the skills to win the job. Singleton's 2024 campaign was cut short by injuries. He is battling for the job against redshirt juniors Jalil Tucker and Josiah Johnson, and junior TJ Crandall. Redshirt junior Drake Vickers saw playing time late last season, and could push for the starting role, but (a familiar theme) he is recovering from an injury.
Starting Nickel - Noble Thomas Jr.
The redshirt sophomore was poised to break out last season, but got hurt in the opening game against Idaho State. This season, the talented Florida native hopes to make up for lost time.
If he can't go, expect to see plenty of Sailasa Vadrawale III. The veteran defensive back and one-time Cal transfer had an up & down 2024, highlighted by a touchdown-robbing interception against San Jose State.
Regardless, even if Thomas Jr stays healthy, Vadrawale III is a capable dime back. Behind them, redshirt-senior Mason White is poised for snaps. And the slot corner positions have further depth (if necessary) from safeties Amarion York and Jaheim Patterson, who each showed the ability to contest receivers in man coverage.
Starting Safeties - Skylar Thomas and Amarion York
Why did Jack Kane transfer? Arguably, the safety room was full. Captain Skylar Thomas has one of the two safety positions dialed in. Amarion York returns from injury, Tyrice Ivy looks to build upon a full season of reps, while versatile Jaheim Patterson and Harlem Howard have flashed the ability to play across the whole secondary.
Simply, the Beavers will be fine without him. Without Kane, expect Thomas to lock down one safety spot, while York is favored to play alongside him. Some combination of Ivy, Patterson, and Howard could feature in Big Nickel three safety personnel groups, while the latter two names also double as capable corners in Dime or Quarters snaps.