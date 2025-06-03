2025 Oregon State Football Preview: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Continuing our spring & summer series on the 2025 Oregon State football team, here is our breakdown of Oregon State’s pass catchers: a detailed look at the wide receiver and tight end depth charts.
Starting Wide Receivers - Trent Walker, Darrius Clemons, and Taz Reddicks
Last season’s passing game failed to wow - the Beavers only averaged 201.42 passing yards per game in 2024 - but fans have several reasons for optimism.
First, the Beavers return seniors Trent Walker and Darrius Clemons on the outside. In a season defined by uncertainty under center, Walker was a consistent safety valve for Oregon State’s passers: the redshirt senior from Beaverton led all Oregon State receivers with 901 yards, and scored 2 touchdowns. Last offseason, Clemons was a highly-touted transfer from Michigan. Ultimately, the Westview HS alum (Beaverton, OR) battled through an injury-riddled campaign, catching 29 passes for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. With both players healthy, hyped transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy has 2 reliable, experienced playmakers to target on every snap.
Second, the Beavers depth has improved. Jeremiah Noga and Montrel Hatten Jr. transferred out due to lack of playing time: in their stead, the Beavers can rely on 3 redshirt sophomore wideouts. Taz Reddicks will be expected to play inside in 3 receiver sets (17 catches in 11 games last season), Zachary Card is on deck for 4 receiver sets (played in all 12 games, and can return kicks), and redshirt sophomore David Wells Jr should be on the field in 5 receiver sets (9 games, 7 catches, and 1 touchdown last season).
Behind them, Oregon State have a legion of young talents waiting in the wings. Redshirt senior Jimmy Valsin III has size (6’2” tall) and a handful of game reps from the 2023 season. Redshirt juniors Jamai East and Karson Boschma have also featured in limited action. Redshirt junior Jhae Drummer and redshirt freshmen Eddie Freauff & Malachi Durant are still looking for their 1st game reps. At the bottom of the depth chart, 5’9” freshman Elijah Washington could redshirt.
Starting Tight Ends - Riley Williams and Jackson Bowers
Transferring to a new school is never easy, but Riley Williams and Jackson Bowers each impressed in spring practices. Williams returns home to the Beaver State (an alum of Central Catholic HS in Portland) after transferring from Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes. Bowers enrolled at Oregon State after stints at UCLA and BYU. Both players lack gaudy pass catching totals, but display the size, speed, and playing experience necessary to contribute right away.
Behind them, Oregon State can rely on redshirt junior Bryce Caufield (33 games across 3 seasons, 9 catches, 1 touchdown), with special teams contributions expected from redshirt freshman Carson Kolb (4 appearances last season), redshirt senior Gabe Milbourn (27 appearances across 3 seasons), and redshirt sophomore Cooper Jensen (6 appearances last season).