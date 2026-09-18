4 Oregon State Football Players to Watch Against Montana

A lot of different players have impressed for Oregon State through the first couple games, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Saturday's game against an FCS opponent should present a good opportunity to get a lot of different guys involved, though it's worth mentioning that the Grizzlies certainly aren't a pushover.

Cornell Hatcher - Running Back

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Cornell Hatcher Jr. (21) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deaconsat Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitch Dahlen's offense has struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground through the first two weeks of the season. Against strong defensive lines of both Houston and Texas Tech, the Beavers mustered just 81 rushing yards in those contests combined. Now facing an FCS front seven, Saturday night could be a real opportunity for Oregon State halfbacks to get things turned around. Speaking about the run game during Monday's presser, head coach Jamarcus Shephard stated that they "need to get one of their guys hot," and then keep feeding him the ball. Last season against Houston in week 5, Hatcher as a true freshman demonstrated what he can do when he is able to get into a rhythm with consistent touches. To be clear, there is also equal opportunity for guys like AJ Newberry and Kourdey Glass to really break out against Montana, given the advantage OSU should have up front. The Beavers will want to continue to excel through the air, but they'll need to get the ground game going against the Grizzlies as well.

Tyler Bailey - Defensive Tackle

The 300-plus pound JUCO transfer had an impactful game last Saturday against Texas Tech. Bailey not only recorded a sack of Will Hammond, he also forced and recovered a fumble. Along with guys such as Daniel Matagi, Takari Hickle and Jarrel Comer, Oregon State has been really solid up front through their first two games against ranked opposition. Now facing an offensive line that should be a step down from the Red Raiders, Bailey should be able to have another big game.

Blake Thompson - Corner

Oregon State's Blake Thompson catches the ball during fall camp at Reser Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Corvallis, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Jamarcus Shephard praised the freshman defensive back for his natural athletic ability, and even went as far as to say that he could see him playing corner at the next level. Few people expected Thompson to be one of Oregon State's starting cornerbacks this season. But two games into the year, he has impressed. Given that Thompson still has very minimal starting experience, he should only continue to grow from here. Though Hammond and his receivers had their moments, the Beaver secondary ultimately held up quite well against a strong passing attack last weekend. This Saturday against an FCS opponent, Beaver DBs should be hunting big plays and interceptions.

Aeryn Hampton - Wide Receiver

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Aeryn Hampton (7) is unable to make a reception on a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the week, Coach Shephard emphasized the importance of spreading the ball around and keeping a lot of different weapons involved in the offense. While we all know about the impact of the nation's leading receiver in Jesse Legree, it is paramount that the Beavers maintain a multitude of receiving targets. Last week against the Red Raiders, Alabama transfer Aeryn Hampton had four catches for 51 yards, while Texas transfer Aaron Butler also had four receptions. As Hampton's chemistry with Atkinson continues to build, he could become a real force this season.