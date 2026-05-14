5 Defensive Transfers To Watch For Oregon State Football in 2026

While the Beavers have some quality high school recruits coming in this year, they are only going to be freshman, and may not see a lot of the field right away. The transfer portal is a good place to find experienced players, and the Beavs have brought in quite a few guys who performed well at the FCS level last season.

Dylan Layne - Senior Linebacker, Idaho Transfer

The Lake Oswego native is back in his home state after a successful stint at the FCS level. Layne spent four seasons at Idaho. Layne tallied a career-high 88 total tackles in 2025 and was named a Big Sky Conference Honorable Mention. Though he will have to compete with a couple of other senior inside linebackers in the depth chart, Layne is experienced and could become an important part of the defensive rotation.

Ish Findlayter - Junior Edge/DL, Duquesne Transfer

Possibly a candidate for the Pac-12 Conference all-name team, Findlayter should be an important piece of the Beavers' front seven as well. Rated 85 as a transfer by 247Sports, Findlayter started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, where he saw action in two games in 2023. He had a good season in 2025 at FCS Duquesne, putting up 21 tackles, two sacks and three total TFLs as a defensive lineman.

Daniel Matagi - Senior DL, Portland State Transfer

Starting his career at the Division 2 level, Matagi has proven good enough to keep moving up the ladder. After putting up 9 TFLs and 5.5 sacks at D2 Central Washington in 2024, Matagi transferred to FCS Portland State. He was a key piece of the Vikings' line last year, starting all 12 games and finishing with multiple TFLs. Oregon State struggled mightily on the D-line last season, finishing near the bottom of the FBS with only 15 sacks. The Beavs will be looking for experienced players like Matagi and Findlayter to get in the backfield this fall.

Isaiah Houi - Junior Corner, Eastern Illinois Transfer

Houi was an all OVC-Big South Honorable Mention defensive back last season, doing a lot of work at corner for Eastern Illinois. Not only did Houi finish the 2025 season with 60 total tackles(including 5.5 for loss), he also finished third in the conference with 11 pass breakups. Isaiah is going to face some stiff competition if he wants a starting role, with Exodus Ayers expected to return this fall after missing last season due to off-the-field issues.

Jabari Odoemenem - Senior Linebacker, Duquesne Transfer

Another defensive addition from Duquesne, Odoemenem was versatile as an inside linebacker last season at the FCS level. He compiled 5.5 tackles for loss and also picked off two passes, and added three pass breakups. Like Idaho transfer Dylan Layne, Odoemenem could work his way into the ILB rotation.