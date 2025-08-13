Oregon State Beavers On SI

AP POLL: Two Oregon State Football Opponents Enter 2025 Season Ranked in Top 25

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers run onto the field before the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers run onto the field before the annual rivalry game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
As the start of the 2025 college football season creeps closer and closer, the results of the Associated Press Preseason Poll were released, giving us a good idea of the top 25 teams in FBS.

Two of Oregon State's opponents for the upcoming campaign are ranked within the top 25 to start the season: the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Oregon enter the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll, collecting 1236 points from voters, even picking up one first place vote. The Beavers will make the short trip to Autzen Stadium to face the Ducks on Saturday, September 20.

One week prior to the Oregon game, the Beavers will take a trip to Lubbock, Texas to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas Tech are ranked at No. 23 in the nation, picking up 274 points.

Oregon State have not been ranked in the AP Poll themselves since they reached a high of No. 17 in the 2022 season.

The Beavers' season officially begins on Saturday, August 30 in Corvallis against the California Golden Bears on ESPN.

2025 Preseason AP Poll
1 - Texas - 1552 Points (25 First Place Votes)
2 - Penn State - 1547 Points (23 First Place Votes)
3 - Ohio State - 1472 Points (11 First Place Votes)
4 - Clemson - 1398 Points (4 First Place Votes)
5 - Georgia - 1331 Points (1 First Place Vote)
6 - Notre Dame - 1325 Points
7 - Oregon - 1236 Points (1 First Place Vote)
8 - Alabama - 1179 Points
9 - LSU - 1174 Points
10 - Miami (FL) - 889 Points
11 - Arizona State - 791 Points
12 - Illinois - 713 Points
13 - South Carolina - 667 Points
14 - Michigan - 662 Points
15 - Florida - 626 Points
16 - SMU - 565 Points
17 - Kansas State - 512 Points
18 - Oklahoma - 463 Points
19 - Texas A&M - 434 Points
20 - Indiana - 423 Points
21 - Ole Miss - 370 Points
22 - Iowa State - 309 Points
23 - Texas Tech - 274 Points
24 - Tennessee - 192 Points
25 - Boise State - 191 Points

Others receiving votes:
BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana 1.

Joe Londergan
