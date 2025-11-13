Baylor Hayes Looks to Spark Tulsa Offense Against Oregon State
Height: 6’0
Weight: 180
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Hometown: Brentwood, TN
High School: Brentwood HS
Previous School: East Tennessee State University
STATS
- Career (ETSU / Tulsa): 161/274 (59%), 1,750 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs | 144 rushing yards, 3 TDs
- 2025: 143/244 (59%), 1,569 yards, 9 TDs 5 INTs | 129 yards rushing, 3 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Baylor Hayes’ college football career began at FCS East Tennessee State. As a true freshman, Hayes appeared in two games, starting one, and threw for 181 yards on 18 completions across those appearances. At ETSU, he played under now–Tulsa head coach Trey Lamb, who spent one season leading the Buccaneers to a 7–5 record after the program had endured back-to-back losing seasons the two years prior.
Hayes went on to follow Coach Lamb to Tulsa, eventually taking over as the starter in Week 3. Since assuming the role, Hayes has been productive, highlighted by leading the Golden Hurricane to a massive upset over in-state Power Four opponent Oklahoma State.
After a recent loss to FAU, Tulsa enters their matchup against Oregon State with a 2–7 record. Through six weeks as the starter, Hayes has completed 59% of his passes for 1,569 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 129 yards and three scores.
MORE: Opinion: Was Saturday Night the Worst Loss in Oregon State Program History?
TOP TRAITS
POLISHED MECHANICS
On a consistent basis, Hayes plays with polished mechanics, allowing him to maximize efficiency both in his delivery and in staying on time within the structure of the offense. We get a good look at that at the 1:03 mark in the video linked below, where Hayes completes a deep ball. Before the throw, he executes a flawless three-step drop and pump fake—all while maintaining a strong base and keeping both hands on the ball up until his release.
ACCURACY
Hayes has shown the ability to make some very high-level throws when it comes to ball placement. One example of this can be seen at the 4:23 mark in the video linked below, where Hayes delivers one of the best throws you’ll see on tape from a young college quarterback—placing the ball where only his receiver could catch it, despite perfect coverage, and doing so from an awkward platform. Make sure to check out the 3:26 mark as well.
OFF PLATFORM THROWS AND ATHLETICISM
Not only can Hayes deliver from the pocket, but he’s also shown the ability to throw effectively on the run or when completely forced off-platform. At the 3:26 mark in the video linked below, Hayes delivers a perfectly placed touchdown pass with a free rusher in his face, prompting him to release the ball while fading away with no set base—yet he still executes as if the pocket were clean. In addition to the athleticism it takes to make those kinds of off-platform throws, Hayes is also a capable runner, having finished on the positive side of the rushing stats in every game he’s played except one.