Beavers Defensive Line Coach Tuiaki Praises Collins, Pome'e on Offseason Growth
Veteran defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuiaki carried an air of optimism yesterday. Speaking with reporters, Tuiaki stressed the perseverance of Thomas Collins and Tevita Pome'e last season - both underclassmen lacked size or experience but were thrust into an injury riddled lineup - and complimented their progress heading into 2025.
Following his conversation, Collins and Pome'e each took to the podium for questions. Highlights of their conversations can be read below.
DL Coach Ilaisa Tuiaki on the state of the defensive line
“Camp’s been good. We talked a little bit in the spring about just getting guys back that have experience, so we played a lot of freshmen last year, and that’s paying dividends for us right now. [We have] a lot of guys that know what they’re doing, [they’re] bigger and stronger just from the last time, and so it’s been a good camp. We feel like we’ve got a solid group of guys that can contribute and help us win.”
DL Coach Ilaisa Tuiaki on improving upon 2024’s lowly pass rush
“It’s been good. I don’t think there was ever a lack of want-to, but when you’re young and underdeveloped, still wet behind the ears, it’s just kind of what it is. So I think they [the players] have done a good job with, number one, the offseason. That’s been huge. Just getting bigger and stronger. Understanding the scheme a lot better. And this Spring was really good for us, as far as just the strides they’ve made. They picked up where we left off in the Spring, just continue to come along, so it’s been good that way.”
DL Coach Ilaisa Tuiaki on the strides made by Thomas Collins and Tevita Pome’e
“Yeah, you know both of them love the weight room. They’ve done a really good job getting bigger and stronger. But it’s hard to replicate those kind of snaps [that both players got in 2024], right? Those guys both had over 300 plus snaps last year - and being young, the pace of the game, just those kinds of things - it’s hard to replicate that, right? Like you just can’t fake experience, and those guys have a lot of experience now. Jojo (redshirt sophomore DT Jojo Johnson) is the other one. Jojo got a lot of snaps last year as a young kid, and “Guju” [OL Jacob Schuster] played a lot, and so those guys took the lion’s share of all the reps from last year. We only lost Semisi Saluni from last year. And so those guys all come back and it’s been good to see the football IQ raised, and a little bit more awareness, a lot more communication, just another year in the system. It’s been good.”
DE Thomas Collins on his comfort level & confidence
“It’s way different. We’ve had the opportunity to get to know all the guys. And being in more of a leadership role, I’ve been able to get a different view of the playbook, and all the responsibilities. So it’s been great coming into this year.”
DE Thomas Collins on his journey from Sweden to Oregon in 2023, and his growth as redshirt sophomore
“It’s been a big culture change for me, coming from Sweden. So, it was a lot of learning: what do I like to eat, what helps me, what fuel can I use to play, you know, play my best. So I feel like I’ve got these [lessons] this year, where I’ve found my balance, and where I want to play at, just sticking with it.”
DT Tevita Pome’e on cutting down his playing weight from last season
“It was a big drop, and I’m thankful to the coaching staff for helping me drop that amount of weight. And it was hard. It was hard to lose all that weight, but it was good.”
What prompted the change?
“It was mostly the coaches, [they] talked to me about it and I was like ‘Yeah I think that’s a good thing to drop down’. And I feel good now. I feel a little bit faster, too. I can move a little bit, too, so that’s a good thing.”
DT Tevita Pome’e on lessons learned as a redshirt freshman starter last season
“First, I was just thankful for the opportunity, you know? You just gotta be ready to step up and take the role. But the most important thing I’ve learned from last year was the experience: I’ve learned a lot, and now it’s just time to progress from there, and become better from last year.”