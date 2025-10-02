Beavers Face Another Experienced QB in Appalachian State’s AJ Swann
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Beavers as Trent Bray looks to guide Oregon State back to the postseason.
Height: 6’2
Weight: 220
Class: Redshirt Junior
Hometown: Canton, GA
High School: Cherokee HS
Previous School: LSU / Vanderbilt
STATS
- Career (Vanderbilt / LSU / App State): 300/525 (57%), 3,684 yards, 28 TDs, 15 INTs | 1 rushing TD
- 2025: 76/127 (60%), 943 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs
AT A GLANCE
AJ Swann is yet another quarterback the Beavers will face who brings extensive experience to the table. He began his career at Vanderbilt, where as a true freshman in 2022 he started six games and played in nine—showing early promise by throwing for 1,274 yards with 10 touchdowns to only two interceptions. In his first career start against Northern Illinois, he passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, one of the best true freshman debuts in SEC history.
In 2023, as a sophomore, Swann started the six games he appeared in. Across two seasons at Vanderbilt, he completed 222 of 394 passes for 2,731 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Despite his early success, Swann transferred to LSU, where he spent the 2024 season backing up Garret Nussmeier.
Now at Appalachian State, Swann and the Mountaineers sit at 2–2 through four games, most recently falling to Boise State in a game where Swann took a beating. After a hot start to the season, the last two weeks have been a struggle, as he’s thrown five interceptions to only one touchdown across losses to Southern Miss and Boise State. Overall in 2025, Swann has completed 60% of his passes for 943 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
TOP TRAITS
Quick & Effortless Release
Once Swann locks on to a target, he delivers the ball quickly and accurately, with no visible strain or wasted movement. On most occasions, his release looks truly effortless. His compact motion allows him to play efficiently and effectively when in rhythm—fitting passes into tight windows and staying on time within the structure of the offense. This trait shows up both when he’s operating from the pocket and when he’s throwing on the run.
We see examples of this at the 10:08 and 10:26 marks in the video linked below. At 10:08, Charlotte is in quarters coverage (Cover 4), where the safeties are responsible for interior receivers running routes eight yards or deeper. Here, the No. 3 receiver runs a bend route over the linebacker and under the safety, creating a tight window. In effortless fashion, Swann fits the ball perfectly between the two defenders with precise timing.
A few plays later, on the same drive at the 10:26 mark, App State calls a play-action rollout to the left. Swann immediately recognizes his receiver running the corner route in the back of the end zone, and wastes no time getting the ball to him—once again delivering with ease, even while throwing from his non-dominant side on the move.
Delivers Under Duress
Several times on film, Swann has shown the ability to complete passes all over the field even while taking a hit or with defenders in his face. In both situations, his release doesn’t change—remaining smooth and efficient despite less-than-ideal circumstances.
At the 3:35 mark in the video linked below, Charlotte brings a five-man pass rush with man coverage behind it. Their scheme up front successfully confuses the App State offensive line, allowing two defenders to come through virtually untouched. Despite the pressure, Swann quickly identifies his target and delivers the ball just as the defenders arrive, completing a pass over the middle for a touchdown—beating the blitz while absorbing a big hit from both defenders.