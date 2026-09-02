Beavers OC Mitch Dahlen Hypes Offense Ahead of Opener

In less than a week, Oregon State sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson will earn his first career FBS start.



In his first game since transferring from Mercer, the Jerry Rice Award winner must lead the offense through a hostile environment, and a top 25 ranked opponent.

Yesterday, Atkinson's offensive coordinator - new Beavers' playcaller Mitch Dahlen - stressed that his pupil has what it takes to win.



"The coolest thing about the kid is he was the same kid the day before we named him the starter, and the same kid after. So that's what's unique about him. He's not going to be in an environment that scares him. He's not going to see an opponent that scares them. So he's calm under chaos, which I love. I mean, it's good for the kids to like our guys...but on the sideline they're going to look at the guy , and see the same guy in the first quarter, and in the fourth quarter. So, it's a testament to him, too, just kind of how he's raised and, his family, and he's unflappable. Our guys will feed off that."

The last Oregon State quarterback to win their first career Beavers' start was Gevani McCoy, Perhaps a good omen, McCoy was a fellow Jerry Rice Award winner and FCS transfer, like Atkinson. Another positive sign for Oregon State's sophomore gunslinger is the presence of a reliable rushing attack.



"That room's been awesome", said Dahlen, "and it's super deep, too".

Returning tailback Cornell Hatcher Jr. starred against Houston last Fall. Enter Vanderbilt transfer AJ Newberry. Together, the Beavers have a 1-2 punch. Behind them, Dahlen believes they have something special.



"We're four or five deep in that room, where if one guy's out, the next guy's in, and doesn't skip a beat. They're able to hit it downhill if needed, but if they're able to if we're able to get a crack by a receiver and he's able get outside the back door, he's able to do that as well. So that room has been really really good in the explosive pass game and the run game. They're very versatile, which is kind of our our system. We need those guys to do a lot of different things and and really they've all done it."

Ideally, a strong running game would open up passing lanes downfield. If opportunity presents itself, Dahlen believes wide receiver Eddie Freauff can deliver.



"The biggest thing for him is he's just matured so much since we've been here. He's starting to walk around like a vet, and that's what we've talked to him about. Like, 'You're an experienced guy', and he's start starting to carry himself that way, which is huge for that whole room."

Freauff is the leading receiver from last season's roster, which saw several standouts leave through the transfer portal. Alongside him, the Beavers hope from production from Alabama transfer Aeryn "Bubba Hampton", Texas transfer Aaron Butler, Mercer transfer Xayvion Noland, and many others.



Put it all together - strong performances from quarterback, running back, and wide receiver - and Dahlen believes his offense is ready for Houston.



"Anytime you get a Top 25 opponent, I don't care where it might be, Mars? If you get that opportunity, you gotta embrace it, and we will."