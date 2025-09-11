Behren Morton’s Experience and Production Make Him a Key Test for Oregon State
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Beavers as Trent Bray looks to guide Oregon State back to the postseason.
Height: 6’2
Weight: 210
Class: Senior
Hometown: Eastland, TX
High School: Eastland HS
STATS
- Career: 608/977 (62%), 6,668 yards, 56 TDs, 22 INTs | 79 rushing yards, 7 TDs
- 2025: 34/46 (74%), 459 yards, 7 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Behren Morton will be one of the more experienced quarterbacks Oregon State faces this season. The Texas native began his career in Lubbock in 2021 as a redshirt freshman. In 2022, Morton began to show glimpses of what he would become in the following years, appearing in nine games and starting four. He threw for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.
After beginning the 2023 season as the backup, Morton quickly took over the starting spot and never looked back, finishing with 1,757 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and four rushing scores. The 2024 season was Morton’s breakout year, as he started 12 of 13 games and became the 17th quarterback in Texas Tech history to surpass 3,000 passing yards.
Not only was Morton productive in 2024, but he was also efficient—one of only 14 quarterbacks nationally, and just two in the Big 12, to throw for over 3,000 yards with eight or fewer interceptions. Entering the 2025 season, the Red Raiders are 14–4 since the start of 2023 in games Morton has started and finished. Before the season, Morton already ranked in the program’s all-time top 10 in several categories, including fifth in career completions (574) and career passing yards (6,209).
Heading into Oregon State, Morton and the Red Raiders are 2–0 after dominant wins over FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kent State. Between both games, Morton’s stat line is 34-for-46 for 459 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.
MORE: Week 3 - Oregon State Beavers @ #21 Texas Tech Red Raiders: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
TOP TRAITS
Quick Release
Morton’s release is the first aspect of his game that jumps out on film. Once he locks onto a target, he delivers quickly and decisively, rarely double-clutching or hesitating. This trait helps him fit passes into tight windows and allows the Texas Tech offense to operate both efficiently and effectively.
RPO Passing
Morton’s quick release shines most in his RPO passing ability. When it comes to executing passes off RPO plays, he may be one of college football’s best. His ability to get the ball out quickly—from different arm angles and platforms—makes him lethal in the RPO game.
At the :37 mark in the video linked below, Abilene Christian overloads the box at the snap. Texas Tech has an RPO called, and as Morton rides the mesh, a defender comes unblocked straight at him, directly in the throwing lane. Morton quickly pulls the ball and, without being fully set, rifles a pass to his receiver running vertically at the top of the screen for a touchdown.
Plays like this are scattered all over the highlight tape linked below.
Delivery Under Duress
Several times on film, Morton has shown the ability to complete passes effectively with pressure in his face or while taking a hit—a trait that highlights both his toughness and his knowledge of the offense, knowing exactly where to go with the ball when a blitz is incoming.
At the 16:36 mark in the video below, Iowa State brings a Cover 0 blitz, and one rusher breaks through Texas Tech’s protection unblocked. As Morton hits the top of his drop, the linebacker closes within range of a sack, but just before contact, Morton fires an opposite-hash corner route completion for a first down on third-and-long, beating the all-out blitz.
Accuracy
Whether it’s quick game, downfield, intermediate routes, or an RPO, Morton has the ability to make every throw to all parts of the field—and from any platform—accurately. A dangerous trait for opposing defenses to account for, many quarterbacks are judged by how they deliver against solid man coverage. Morton is the kind of quarterback who can make throws that belong on teach tape for how to attack man coverage.
At the 15:32 mark in the video linked below, TCU appears to be in a Cover 4 look, with the safeties in run support before getting their eyes on receivers once they confirm a pass, and the corners essentially in man coverage if their receiver releases vertically. Texas Tech dials up an eight-man protection play-action pass, giving Morton plenty of time while taking the safety out of deep support. He then delivers as perfect a throw as one can produce against tight man coverage—placing it just over the defender’s reach and onto his receiver’s upfield shoulder.