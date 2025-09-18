Can Oregon State's Offensive Line Woes Be Fixed in 2025?
A lot of Oregon State's offensive struggles during their 0-3 start to 2025 can be attributed to poor play up front.
Halfback Anthony Hankerson, who averaged nearly five yards a touch last season, had few creases to run through in games against Cal and Texas Tech. Last weekend in Lubbock, Hankerson couldn't take a handoff without being swallowed by red jerseys at the line of scrimmage. In addition, quarterback Maalik Murphy has faced immense pressure when he's dropped back to pass.
There is little point reminiscing on how bad the first few games have been, and how the offensive line has underperformed. The question now becomes, can this unit be improved?
Unfortunately for OL coach Mike Cavanaugh, the Beavers have been dealt a pretty rough hand this season. Last game against Texas Tech, three of the five guys who went out as part of the first unit had never started a college game prior to this season. In addition, most of the backup options are freshmen or redshirt sophomores who have never seen game action. The group could get a boost if Tyler Voltin is able to return, and they are also hoping to get back starter Jacob Strand, who got hurt in the opener against Cal. However, injuries certainly aren't the root cause of the offensive line's problems.
MORE: What is Trent Bray's Future at Oregon State?
Though the unit as a whole will probably never be a strength in 2025, there is still reason to expect improvement on the offensive line from week to week. Some of the issues that we've seen in the first few games come down to chemistry, and the growing pains associated with having a new group.
"Whether it's a run scheme or pass pro[tection], there's a point," coach Cavanaugh said on Tuesday. "We need to ID the correct point and then all work together. Whose plus one, whose minus one, things you guys might not understand. But communication is a huge thing, and we gotta all be on the same page."
Cavanaugh is certainly no stranger to what he's doing. During his 2005-2014 stint with the Beavers, he coached 23 all-conference linemen, and sent multiple under-the-radar guys to the NFL. One year that stands out in particular is 2009. Cavanaugh got the most out of a group that had two walk-ons in the starting lineup, and helped lead the Beavers to an eight-win year. With all the young and inexperienced players he is working with this season, it isn't hard to draw a few parallels with that 2009 campaign.
The Beavers have rotated multiple players at tackle and guard, and have not had consistent lineups from game to game, or even over the course of a game. While this might make things more difficult, coach Cav doesn't want to hear it as an excuse for their struggles as a whole.
"Everyone's dealt the hand they got, right?" Cavanaugh said. "The main thing to me is this; you've gotta get the ball past your block, ok? And we're not doin' that."
MORE: Why Oregon State's 2004 Win Over The Ducks is Still Relevant Two Decades Later
There isn't a magic wand someone can wave to fix a struggling offensive line. However, as young guys up front continue to gain experience with each passing week, strides are likely to be made. Mike Cavanaugh has proven that he can build strong offensive fronts, and while the group he has this season may not reach high levels, it's also possible that we could see significant improvement from the level they are right now.