Catch Up On the State of the Beavs Podcast!

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver during pregame against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
State of the Beavs gives Oregon State fans updates and analysis every week on the biggest stories at play for the Beavers and the resurging Pac-12 at large. For the first time since we launched the show, we're taking a break this week to rest and heal up before the fall sports season gets exceptionally crazy. After all, Beavs soccer starts in a month and football begins in less than eight weeks.

In our two most recent episodes, your host Matt Bagley dove deep into the Pac-12's growth and the addition of the Texas State Bobcats.

Then, Matt was joined by Texas State journalist Keff Ciardello to discuss what the Bobcats' athletic department brings to the league.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

