Crandall Sees a Close Bond Amongst Beaver Defensive Backs

Oregon State transfer safety TJ Crandall met with the media from fall camp to discuss cohesiveness of the DB group, the potential return of Jaheim Patterson, the talent of true freshman Kai Wheaton, and the energy and feel of this fall camp overall.

Here's some of what he had to say:

You've seen a lot of DBs in your life, talk about what this specific room is like?

"It's awesome. I've been around a lot of DBs in my life, I think we've got a great group of guys. I think we're very close, corners and safeties altogether. We've got quite a few new guys, and I think we all mesh well together, we communicate well. Being able to connect with your players in the back end is super important."

You've been to a lot of fall camps, talk about this one compared to others?

"It's been great. A lot of energy, a lot of competitiveness in the right place. You might talk trash on the field, but at the end of the day you all love each other. Iron sharpens iron. Bein' able to compete with your guys, it's super important and I think we're all making each other better."

What is an area of growth in the DB room from the Spring?

"I think getting the scheme down, which is very important, you know, we're all learning a new defense. In spring you'll have your bumps and bruises but as we're getting more comfortable with it, we're able to be more efficient and communicate. And that's super important because bein' able to understand your job quicker allows you to see other things, the bigger picture. So I think that's been an area of growth."

On Jaheim Patterson practicing, and potentially being eligible to play this season:

"Man, Jaheim's a great player, we love 'em, if he's able to play we'll be super excited. But also you know if he's not able to play we'll be prepared to go without him, so regardless we're gonna be ready to play."

On what true freshman Kai Wheaton has shown in Fall camp after adding weight and developing in the spring

"Yeah he's shown a lot. We've all been super impressed with Kai, you wouldn't think by talking with him and playing with him that this guy just got out of high school. He got here in the spring and even then you're like 'this guy is ahead of where he's supposed to be at.' Obviously there's a lot of room for growth for everybody, and he's got some work to do, but we're super excited for Kai and he'll be a great player if he keeps progressing."

Talk about analytics and what you guys are focused on in the defensive back room

"Although we leave the analytics mostly to the coaches, we can look at tenancies of teams that we play and what patterns they show. Right now we watch as much film as we can, get in the room together, that cohesiveness I was talkin' about earlier. We're all there together, right now we're focused on Houston."