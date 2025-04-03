Draft Preview: Oregon State Success Stories in Later Rounds
As the old adage goes, hindsight is 20/20.
T.J Houshmanzadeh's pro career likely had scouts checking their eyes. After starting just 1 season in Corvallis alongside future all-pro wideout Chad Johnson, Houshmanzadeh got picked by the Bengals in Round 7 of the 2001 NFL Draft.
26 receivers went ahead of him that year, including Johnson. Few would match his career accolades: 627 catches, 44 touchdowns, over 7000 receiving yards, and a pro bowl selection in 2007.
In the draft's later rounds, Houshmanzadeh is far from the only diamond in the rough. What's more, he's far from the only Beaver to emerge from the later rounds and thrive in the pros. Here are 5 other Oregon State football alums who found NFL success after being picked from Round 4 onwards.
Jerry Wilkinson, 1979 Los Angeles Rams, 4th Round
Defensive lineman Jerry Wilkinson's professional career was brief, but he was a part of a historic team. The 1979 Rams reached the Super Bowl for their franchise's first time in the modern era.
Wilkinson played snaps in the Rams' NFC Championship victory over the Buccaneers, and their Super Bowl XIV loss to the Steelers. At 6'9", his body gradually succumbed to injuries. Wilkinson jumped around the league with stints in Cleveland and San Francisco, then a season with the USFL's Oakland Invaders, before pivoting to a decades-spanning career in business.
Derek Anderson, 2005 Baltimore Ravens, 6th Round
Quarterback Derek Anderson never played a snap for the team that drafted him, and still went on to have a long, fruitful career in the pros. The Ravens waived Anderson in late September of his rookie season, and he was claimed by Cleveland as a third-string emergency passer behind Trent Dilfer and Charlie Frye.
A year later, Anderson made his professional debut on October 22nd 2006 against the Denver Broncos. A week after that, he led the Browns to an overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, his first career win.
The highlight of Anderson's professional career was his 2007 season: 29 touchdowns to 19 interceptions, a 10-6 record, a Pro Bowl invite, and The Most Improved Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America. Anderson would continue playing through the 2018 season, playing with the Browns, Cardinals, Panthers, and Bills.
Adam Koets, 2007 New York Giants, 6th Round
Like Jerry Wilkinson, offensive tackle Adam Koets' NFL career was relatively short. Unlike Wilkinson, his career features a Super Bowl ring. Koets was a starter during the 2007 Giants playoff run, where the G-Men upset the then-unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.
Jordan Poyer, 2013 Philadelphia Eagles, 7th Round
Midway through his rookie season in the City of Brotherly Love, the former Oregon State All-American corner was shown the door. Then the Browns picked him up on waivers.
Immediately, they switched his position to strong safety. After several years in Cleveland, Poyer signed with the Buffalo Bills on the first day of 2017's free agency window. The move sparked the best football of his career.
His first season in Buffalo featured 94 combined tackles, 5 interceptions, and a start in the AFC Wild Card round. Poyer would go on to spend 7 seasons in Buffalo, highlighted by an AP First Team All-Pro selection in 2021. After playing the 2024 season with the Dolphins, Poyer is currently a free agent.
Blake Brandel, 2020 Minnesota Vikings, 6th Round
Veteran offensive lineman Blake Brandel has the rare distinction on this list of playing his entire pro career with one team. The Vikings took Brandel in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and they've started him 22 games in 5 seasons.
During last season's free agency frenzy, Minnesota gave Brandel a three-year contract extension worth $9.5 million dollars.
Next week ... Oregon State Draft Success Stories in Rounds 1, 2, and 3