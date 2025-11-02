Ecstatic Robb Akey Talks Oregon State's Wild Wazzu Win
The Oregon State Beavers have a winning streak going after defeating the Washington State Cougars 10-7 in Corvallis.
Interim Oregon State head coach Robb Akey was all smiles as Washington State's game-tying field goal attempt missed the uprights and into his postgame media availability.
Watch his full comments below.
Opening Statement:
"Well, that was a hell of a lot of fun and I think I said it before, but to see our guys smiling the way that they are right now was really really cool and to see them overcome adversity and fight themselves through it and find a way to finish. They took some steps and moved forward and that was really really cool and I thought that was awesome. And I'm proud of them as can be. I'm proud of this coaching staff, the way they worked with these guys throughout making it happen. And tell you the other thing I thought was pretty cool was the Beaver Nation out there tonight. That was awesome. The folks we had here, they were wound up and I think it was a big deal to them and it was good to see them smile again, too."
On the defense forcing so many three-and-outs:
"We did a better job of pressuring the quarterback throughout the course of the night tonight and that was with a four-man rush at times and we did it in a different fashion that way. So, I was really excited for those guys to start having some of that success and make those things happen and you know, I think we talked about this maybe a couple days ago, maybe in this room, we haven't had enough sacks and hits on the quarterback and we did a better job doing that tonight."
On what was going through his mind when WSU missed the late field goal:
"That was awesome. I guess anything more than that what went through my brain the first was 'all right, we don't have to worry about overtime right now.' How we make sure we get out of here. We still have the ball in our hands. That's what you pay attention to at that point in time...I think the pressure had to have helped that ball to me, moved out of there and our guys fought their tails off and so that was cool. It was fun and you know it's fun to win a rival game. It's fun to win a conference game. It's fun to be in first place in the conference."