Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Oregon State Spring Game

In less than twenty-four hours after the publication of this piece, Beaver Nation will finally get to see the first snaps of new head coach JaMarcus Shephard's football program.

In anticipation, we've prepared a primer on everything you'll need to know about a momentous day for Oregon State athletics.

What will it cost? When will it start? Where do fans need to enter?

Admission is free, and fans can enter Reser Stadium's F and G gates, on the west side, starting at 11 AM PST. The spring game will kick off at noon.



If you need to park in the lots outside Reser Stadium, or the parking structure adjacent to it, then a parking pass can be purchased online for $20. Across the rest of the Oregon State campus, parking will be free unless otherwise marked by signage or paint. On Saturday, parking will be enforced from 6 AM PST to 3 PM PST.

Will concession stands be open?

Oregon State will offer concessions on the west side of the stands, primarily in Beaver Street, a relatively new row of food & drink options at Reser Stadium. Last season, the school expanded Beaver Street with an impressive new addition: The Longest Bar in College Football. Options from seasons past include Tailslap Tacos, Mammoth Market, the asian-inspired Chop Stix, traditional stadium fare at Beaver Street Bar & Grill, a pizza stand, hot dog vendors, and the cartoonishly named Ol' Chomper.

What is the game format?

Last Monday, JaMarcus Shephard explained in detail how the game would function:



"So, spring game will be offense versus the defense. That's what it'll be. We will have our offense: they'll get points for the points that they score. So, if they score touchdowns, if they kick field goals and make them, then they'll get points. The defense will get points for varying factors. If they get a three and out, they'll receive points for that. If they get a stop, they'll get points for that. Getting a fourth down stop at various locations in the field is more valuable. So, they'll get more points for getting fourth down stops, in those various areas of the field. We'll release the actual format itself, we have it, I just haven't released it yet. And then obviously if they get a pick six, take it back, turnovers, those are points associated for the defense as well.



We've kept track of this format for the last two scrimmages that we had. In this last one, it was a three point game going into our red zone segment. So obviously once you start putting the offense down in the red zone, they get some easy points down there, if you have one mistake. So we had a mistake or two that allowed us to score, to get a little bit of a wider margin, but it's been very close with that scoring format. We'll see what happens on Saturday."

What else is going on near campus?

Before the spring game, Oregon State's indoor practice facility - the Truax Indoor Center - is hosting a surplus sale. Doors open at 8 AM PST. Items for sale include Oregon State football apparel and uniforms, nike shoes & cleats, memorabilia, and more.



After the game, Oregon State's softball team hosts Seattle University at Kelly Field, with first pitch slated for 2 PM PST. An hour later, the three-time national champion Oregon State baseball team welcomes Hawaii to Goss Stadium, with first pitch expected at 3 PM PST.