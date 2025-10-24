Five College Football Games to Watch: Week Nine
This piece is a continuation of our weekly series, Five Games You Should Watch. The premise is simple: if you’re an Oregon State Beavers fan, you’ve got a potentially wide open Saturday. The Beavers have a bye week. To help fill your football fix, here are five games for you to consider watching.
Saturday - UCLA at #2 Indiana - 9 AM (PST) on Fox
The Hoosiers are heavily favored (-25.5), and they should be, but don’t be surprised if the Bruins keep it close. Since firing Deshaun Foster and handing the playcalling duties to wunderkind Jerry Neuheisel, UCLA is averaging 33.3 points per game and boasting a three game win streak. Don’t expect a miracle from UCLA against the #2 team in the country, but don’t put it past them either.
Saturday - #18 South Florida at Memphis - 9 AM on ESPN2
After beating Boise State in August, South Florida leapt into the polls, becoming the nation’s highest ranked G5 school. If they win out, they remain in poll position to win the G5’s lone automatic qualifier for the College Football Playoff.
A South Florida loss tomorrow would not only dash the Bulls’ national title hopes, but bolster those of Memphis; the Tigers consistently received votes in top 25 polls until last week’s upset loss against UAB. A win over South Florida would show the country that Memphis righted the ship, and position them for a playoff run of their own.
Saturday - #15 Missouri at #10 Vanderbilt - 12:30 PM on ESPN
This week, Nashville is a town of firsts. For the first time since 1947, Vanderbilt has a top ten football program. For the first time in two decades, College Gameday is coming to their city. Their first string quarterback Diego Pavia is a key reason why: the senior gunslinger from Albuquerque has completed over 70% of his passes this season, while chucking up over 1500 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Missouri are no slouch: their only loss this season was by a field goal’s difference against current #4 Alabama, 27-24. For each school, Saturday offers the opportunity to make a statement to the playoff committee, and show why their team should receive grace through the rigorous SEC schedule.
Saturday - San Diego State at Fresno State - 12:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
Arguably the top game involving the future Pac-12 pits San Diego State at Fresno State. The Aztecs boast the nation’s 9th ranked total defense, allowing an average of 259.7 yards per game. For added measure, Fresno State ranks 27th in total defense. Saturday afternoon in the valley, expect a physical, ferocious battle between two schools vying for a Mountain West Conference championship game appearance, and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Saturday - Michigan at Michigan State - 4:30 PM on NBC
Nearly two years ago, Jonathan Smith left Oregon State. Now, with the Beavers job back open and the Michigan State fanbase grappling with four straight losses, many are beginning to question Smith’s future. Will he stay in East Lansing? Will he return to his alma mater? Perhaps the Southern California native packs his bags for UCLA, instead? A win over arch-rival Michigan might encourage Smith and company to stay the course, whereas a loss might fuel further speculation.