FOOTBALL: 3 Takeaways From Week 1 of Fall Camp
A week ago, Trent Bray's 2025 Oregon State Beavers football team kicked off fall camp. Now, we're looking back at 3 takeaways from the opening week of practice.
The Maalik Murphy Factor
Last season, Oregon State’s offense was led by Idaho transfer quarterback Gevani McCoy, who averaged a paltry 130 passing yards across 10 games.
His replacements also struggled. Wildcat QB Gabarri Johnson went 15-of-29 and scoreless through the air. Ben Gulbranson, a midseason starter in 2022 who backed up passers the next 2 seasons, threw pick sixes in back-to-back games against San Jose State and Washington State.
Frankly, the Beavers needed more from the quarterback position. Enter Maalik Murphy. On the first day of camp, star running back Anthony Hankerson praised Murphy’s time spent bonding with teammates. A day later, offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson stressed his “faith and confidence” in the offense, thanks to Murphy. Every day, onlookers are oohing & ahhing at his connection with receivers Trent Walker, Darrius Clemons, and others. We’re only a week into camp, but Maalik Murphy looks like an upgrade at football's most important position.
Trent Bray Has a Plan
There are a handful of college football head coaches who double as their team’s offensive coordinator. It is much rarer for head coaches to call their own defense, but that’s what Trent Bray signed up for in February following the resignation of defensive coordinator Keith Heyward.
Bray is entering his second season as head coach, and his second stint as a defensive coordinator (following a successful run from 2021-23). While those responsibilities might seem overwhelming, the passionate Oregon State alum plans to lean on a pair of new hires: special assistant to the head coach Robb Akey - a former defensive coordinator at Washington State and head coach at Idaho - and defensive quality control coach Mark Criner.
So far, everything has worked according to plan; players have repeatedly praised Bray’s energy in defensive meetings, and Bray’s camp-opening conversation with the press carried an air of familiarity. With the chaos of his opening campaign behind him, Bray feels comfortable running the defense.
No Significant Injuries
After last season, one would be forgiven for exhibiting any anxiety over the Beavers injury report. Multiple starting defensive backs suffered season-ending injuries, guard Tyler Voltin went down after just 3 games, starting running back Jam Griffin saw his season cut short, and last season’s big transfer wide receiver Darrius Clemons spent months shaking off rust from his injury stints.
This news fact will certainly offer relief to many: after a week of practices, there have been no reports of significant injuries. Without holes in the roster, the coaches can maximize practice reps at the many positions still up for grabs: who will start in the secondary, what is Oregon State’s “best five” starting offensive line, who will start at tight end, and who will kick field goals? Thanks to a clean bill of health through the first week of practice, all of those battles remain heated.