FOOTBALL: Bray Building Off of Spring Game, Not Starting Over
Yesterday, the Oregon State football team began fall camp in preparation for the 2025 season. After practice, head coach Trent Bray shared his thoughts with the local media. Below, you can read several highlights from that press conference in this piece.
On the team's progress from the Spring to now
"It was good. I mean, the energy is good. We're from a knowledge standpoint way ahead, I think, [compared to] where we were, especially last time this year, and then I think we're building off where we left off in the spring, not starting over. So, I'm pleased with that."
On Bray's personal growth as a leader
Where have you grown most as a leader? "Yeah, I just think knowledge, you know, knowing how things are operating, what I need to do, what where my time needs to be spent, um, what I can delegate, what I got to take on. So, a lot of stuff like that.".
On the portal, recruiting in 2025, and changes in roster limits
"Yeah, that kind of came about all of a sudden in July and yeah, just working with everyone on our staff of how we're going to navigate through that. We still are working through it because we don't have to set that final roster till you know the first game. So there'll be conversations throughout fall camp about what that looks like."
On double-dipping head coach & defensive coordinator responsibilities this season
You like being back with the defense? "Love it. Yes. Yeah. Much better."
Wearing both hats, how is that influencing your approach? "I don't I don't know if it changes the approach much. Um, we've hired two new people (special assistant Robb Akey and defensive quality control coach Mark Criner) to kind of help and it's really delegating when I'm spending time on the defensive side of it and when I'm spending time on the head coaching side of it and okay, hey, Coach Akey, you got to take this over so I can do this. Criner, you gotta take this over so I can do this. So, that's probably the biggest thing is not trying to do too much and not being afraid to delegate some stuff so I can focus on the task at hand."