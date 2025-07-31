FOOTBALL: "Magic" Maalik Murphy Building Rapport with Beavers
The Maalik Murphy era is underway in Corvallis.
Yesterday, Oregon State's prized new signal caller took his first fall camp practice snaps with teammates like star running back Anthony Hankerson and veteran wideout Trent Walker. After practice, all three standouts on the Beavers offense spoke with local media. This piece offers several highlights from their conversations.
Maalik Murphy on growth between Spring camp and Fall camp
"I think communication was key, honestly. Being a the new guy on the block, it was kind of hard to speak the team's language at first. You know, that takes in account me just learning the system. Um learn everything that I I need to know to be a good quarterback for the team. So, communication was key for me for sure."
Maalik Murphy on his teammates, and what stands out so far
"Just being able to spend time with them. Honestly, out here in uh Corvalis, there's not really much for me to do besides hang out with the guys. So, I've been able to spend time with almost everybody on the team. Um no matter it's like bowling or just chilling at the crib, playing a game. So, uh honestly, you know, being together and being able to, you know, learn what every person likes and what they don't like and kind of just figure them out, um from a players and a person standpoint has been good over summer."
Anthony Hankerson on the potential of this offense in 2025
''We definitely got high hopes or high standards for the offense going into this year. Uh, just being able to be balanced, you know, being able to pass the ball, being able to run it as well, you know, and especially having Malik, it's definitely a big major factor. He's a guy, experienced guy, who knows what he's talking about, and he's going to put the ball where it needs to be."
Anthony Hankerson on working with new QB Maalik Murphy
"It's been fun, you know! Magic Maalik, that's my boy. We're always - on and off the field with eachother - trying to see what we can do to make this offense go. [Try to] get better each and every day, whether it's watching film. whether we're just trying to draw different schemes or anything like that, it's been pretty good working with him."
Trent Walker on playing himself in EA Sports College Football 26
"I grew up playing NCAA 14, so to have it come back and see my name is already on the roster, I didn't have to create it myself, it's pretty cool."
Trent Walker on his personal expectations this season
"I don't want to put a ceiling on myself or anything like that. I don't want to put any unneeded pressure. I want to stay consistent. I want to get stronger, faster, and make plays."