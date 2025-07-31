FOOTBALL: Taylor, Thomas, and Wallin Working to Improve Oregon State Defense
A new season brings new hopes for Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers defense in 2025.
Yesterday, three projected defensive starters spoke with local media following the first practice of fall camp: outside linebacker Nikko Taylor, safety Skylar Thomas, and outside linebacker/edge tweener Kai Wallin. This piece offers several highlights from their conversations.
Nikko Taylor on Trent Bray taking over the DC role for Keith Heyward
"Yeah, you could definitely feel his energy - his passion for the game - in meetings today he's raising his voice a little bit. Not that he's mad at us, but you know, he wants the best out of us. So, you can feel the energy. And then obviously this game's a little different (the scheme in 2025 and how Bray calls plays vs how Heyward called plays) so yeah, you can feel him."
Nikko Taylor on returning to Oregon State for one final season
"Yeah, I'm blessed to get another year. Just playing at Reser, to be out there with the guys, you know I could have been in a completely different situation! But to be out here, you know I'm happy to be out here."
Skyler Thomas on his reaction to the first day of Fall camp
"I think, day one for the defense, we look pretty good today! We still have some things to build on, of course, but just day one it's pretty good. For myself, I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to keep building on what we started last year, to put a complete season this year."
Skyler Thomas on the uncertainty of an independent schedule last season, and the impact of the new Pac-12 in 2026
"It's exciting, but realistically you know, even if the questions weren't answered, we were still coming in. I'd still be excited. Anytime I get a chance to come on the grass with the guys, with the coaches, with the people of Corvallis, it's always a wonderful time."
Kai Wallin on the defense's potential in 2025
"I think the potential is limitless. I think that's something we've been talking about for a long time. We're not trying to be better than last year's team, or two years ago. Not trying to be better than another defense in the country. We're trying to be the best. We have a lot of guys from the top down: old guys, young guys, everywhere, every position, we're super deep, and I'm very excited."
Kai Wallin on his past history with Nikko Taylor
Did that relationship have anything to do with your decision to transfer to Oregon State, or was it just a happy coincidence? "Um, yeah, I mean we knew eachother. We were at a Kansas official visit together back in the day. When I came on my visit [to Oregon State], all the clips and cut up stuff that coach Marshall (EDGE coach Kharyee Marshall) was showin' me - guys from last year, and kind of showing me the defense - was a lot of Nikko. But when I was making my decision to commit here, he was still going through the draft process, that training process, so kinda seeing him in the scheme and how I would fit in the defense, kind of putting myself in his shoes while I was watching him in that way played a role, but at the time I didn't know if he was coming back or staying with the draft."