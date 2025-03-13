FOOTBALL: Vadrawale III, Ayers, Highlight Oregon State Secondary
What position group on the Oregon State football roster has the biggest room for improvement?
By my eye, it's the secondary. Decimated by injuries, the Beavers defensive backs struggled to stop opposing passing attacks. Yesterday, Sailasa Vadrawale III - a Cal transfer last winter - said it best: "I assumed I was gonna get some minutes, but not to the extent that I ended up having".
Last year, the orange & black were desperate for help on the back end. This year, Vadrawale III is ready to lead a new & improved secondary.
The redshirt sophomore told reporters "I think I'm starting to settle down a little more. I think coming in last Spring I was a little timid, trying to see where I was going to be in the moment. I think coming into Spring now I know where I'm at, now I know what I can do."
Another player expected to make a significant contribution is sophomore Exodus Ayers. In his true freshman season, Ayers played eight games, mainly as a boundary corner.
Yesterday, Ayers was honest about his feelings after being thrust into the fire last Fall: "Ummmm, I wasn't thinking I was gonna play too much. I was just trying to stay ready in practice and just get better."
Now deep in the machinations of spring ball, the Beavers secondary features starting safeties senior Jack Kane & redshirt-senior Skylar Thomas, the aforementioned corner Ayers on the outside, with Vadrawale III at slot corner, and junior Jaheim Patterson at dime back. Despite the return of those 2024 contributors, the defensive backfield has one haunting unknown: the other boundary corner opposite Ayers.
A legion of returning Beavers will compete for that role, including redshirt-senior Kobe Singleton. The transfer from Liberty played the first four games of last season before being sidelined by injuries.
Redshirt-junior Amarion York, last season's initial starting nickel back, suffered a similar fate: York played four games, and was out for over two months between his penultimate game against Oregon (September 14th) and his final game against Washington State (November 23rd).
An even worse fate befell redshirt-junior Noble Thomas Jr, who got hurt in the season opener and never played another game.
Singleton, York, and Thomas could seize roles after this Spring's competition, but they'll need to compete against more than eachother. Joining them this Spring are two prized freshman recruits: 6'0" Trey Glasper from Nevada, and 5'11" Zephen Walker from Texas. At least one man believes in them already.
"I feel like Coach [Rod] Chance did a great job bringing guys who are about our culture", Ayers explained to reporters.
Ayers showed faith in the Beavers recruiting class, and his presence highlights the depth of the secondary. If he's right, Oregon State could take a big leap in 2025.