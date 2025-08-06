FOOTBALL: Wide Receivers React After First Fully-Padded Practice
Tuesday was a special day in Oregon State's 2025 fall football camp: the first day of "full pads" practice. After making contact with the Beavers' secondary, Wide receivers coach Pat McCann and pass catchers Taz Reddicks & Jimmy Valsin III took hits from local media. Here are highlights from their conversations.
WR coach Pat McCann on what he learned after a “full pads” practice
“[I’m feeling] good. I thought both sides of the ball have played with a lot of energy. I just think when you get to the sixth day, that’s the main point of emphasis now, all of a sudden the energy kind of comes from the opportunity to play some actual football, live football, so I thought it was good. I thought it was good on both sides of the ball, a lot of situational stuff that’s come up, and thought it’s been good learning.”
WR coach Pat McCann on who, and what, have stood out
“Yeah, I think that the main thing I would just say that has probably stood out is just there’s been some guys that have made plays, and really kind of played to their strengths, which is exciting to see. The energy that they’ve played with day in and day out has been a positive, from the receiver group, and I think every day there’s been a few guys that have shown up. Zach [Zachary] Card’s made some big plays. I think he’s improved a ton over the summer. Eddie Freauff’s made some plays and he’s a big, strong, physical kid that probably doesn’t know how strong he is and now all of a sudden he’s starting to play big, which has been encouraging, kind of seeing them gain confidence. Malachi Durant made some plays. Trent Walker, you know, he had a good day yesterday. So I think just from him, you just kind of expect a good day from him, but it’s been encouraging to see some guys make plays, some different guys make plays.”
WR coach Pat McCann on his confidence in the WR group
“Yeah I think that the collection that was kind of built in the first place, is quality from a depth standpoint, from a talent standpoint, and then when you talk about the portal and you talk about just kind of the rule changes in college football with this 105 stuff (scholarship limits) - roster spots are limited - and you’ve got to make sure when you feel good about the guys you’ve got, you need to maybe address other positions. But that’s really been the main point of emphasis with this group we’ve got: we just got to get the younger guys to really emerge and create more quality depth behind the guys that are proven.”
WR Taz Reddicks’ thoughts on a big hit in the first day of “full pads” practice
“Oh you mean day one? Yeah, I mean, I just hit the ground pretty hard. You know, I got right back up. Coach [McCann] has been telling me that’s an issue I’ve been having, so I got to try and improve that as much as I can. ”
WR Taz Reddicks on the talent in the wide receivers room this season
“I think we’re going to have a big year, especially with everyone coming back, especially the biggest pieces in the room coming back. I thought the sky’s the limit for us, especially with Maalik [starting QB Maalik Murphy] back there. You know, he’s got the arm to throw anywhere on the field at any time, any given time, and we have the receivers for it to get that job done.”
WR Jimmy Valsin III on injury rehab
“I’ve just been rehabbing, trying to get back to where I’ve been. I’ve been out for like a while [editors note: Valsin missed the entire 2024 season due to injury], so I actually injured myself twice. Once the first time was shooting an NIL commercial, and then the second time [a torn patellar tendon], in the summer, trying to come back, and the process was long and hard, but I just pushed to recover because I want to get back to the top of my game.
WR Jimmy Valsin III on what’s next
“I’m not sure yet when I’m going to return, but I know when I do return the energy in the room is going to be a lot different, and the team’s going to be a lot different.”