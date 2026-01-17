Former Oregon State Beavers Headlined NFL Wildcard Weekend

The wild card round of the NFL playoffs is over and multiple former Oregon State Beavers were on display. Here is how some former fan favorites fared in the wild card round.

Luke Musgrave

Musgrave had one catch on two targets for nine yards. Musgrave finished his season with the Packers with 24 catches for 252 yards and no touchdowns. Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is expected to rejoin the fold next season after his ACL injury, which could push Musgrave down the depth chart.

Jordan Poyer

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Poyer was back in action against the Jaguars after missing some time due to injury. The veteran recorded two tackles and did not see a lot of passes throw his way. Poyer, thought ruled out for divisional round with a hamstring injury, is now three wins away from winning his first ever Super Bowl.

Brandin Cooks

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Cooks has steadily seen more and more passes thrown his way since joining the Bills during the middle of the season. Cooks played a big role in the Bills win over Jacksonville, catching three passes for 58 yards. His 36-yard catch on the game-winning scoring drive was instrumentale for Buffalo. Cooks was targeted five times, as he continues to develop a rapport with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Nahshon Wright

Wright had a great game against the Packers in the wildcard round, recording four tackles, two of which were solo, as well as a pass deflection. Packers quarterback Jordan Love didn't throw to Wrights side of the field often, as Wright was able to lock things down in the secondary. Wright finished tied for second in the regular season for interceptions with five. The Bears face the Rams on Sunday looking to move into the NFC Championship.

