Former Oregon State Tight End Introduced As Head Coach At Corvallis Area High School

Former Oregon State Beavers tight end Tim Euhus was introduced last week as the head coach of Santiam Christian High School, roughly 15 minutes away from where he played his college football.

Santiam Christian went 7-3 overall in 2025, pushing their ranking to No. 11 in the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) 3A rankings.

The 45-year-old spent four seasons at Oregon State from 2000 to 2003 after a prep career at Eugene's Churchill High School. Euhus also had a brief stint as a member of the OSU basketball team as a true freshman.

As a senior at OSU in the 2003 season, Euhus earned All-Pac-10 honors with 49 catches for 645 yards with seven touchdown catches, playing alongside other Beaver greats like Derek Anderson and Steven Jackson. He finished his college career with 98 total receptions for 1346 yards and nine touchdowns, winning two bowl games for the Beavers. Euhus left his college playing days behind with more receptions than any other OSU tight end up to that point.

After college, Euhus was a fourth-round selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2004 NFL Draft. He appeared in 23 regular season contests over two years for Buffalo with 14 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He was then traded to the New Orleans Saints, but did not appear in a game there. He had brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring after the 2007 season.

Euhus was briefly an assistant at Oregon State for two seasons, coaching tight ends, under Mike Riley in 2008 and 2009. He left coaching at the time to focus on his family. More recently, he spent some time as the head coach of Santiam Christian's Junior High program while working as a financial advisor in the Corvallis area.

One other Santiam Christian connection to Oregon State football: current Arizona Cardinal Isaac Seumalo played two seasons there before transferring to Corvallis High School.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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