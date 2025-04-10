Harris, Wallin Bookend Oregon State EDGE Position
Last season, Oregon State's defense failed to generate enough pressure. The Beavers finished dead last,133rd place in all of NCAA Division I FBS, in sacks.
New edge defender Walker Harris hopes to change that. Today, the Southern Utah transfer brimmed with positivity. Harris' 6'5" 250 pound frame drew many suitors, but he was all smiles explaining why he picked Oregon State: "I was getting recruited hard by Cincinatti, NC State, but I took my first visit here, and I knew right away this was where I wanted to be. "
Harris believes the unit he's working with this Spring is markedly improved compared to last season's lackluster performance. "I think we look great. Obviously there's daily improvement every day that we have to do, but overall I think we're progressing at the right pace."
Harris was quick to compliment teammate Kai Wallin, a fellow transfer edge, and his impact on the defensive line. "He's a beast, me and him goin' at it every day ... it makes you a better player every day".
Wallin also spoke with the media today. The Nebraska transfer, like Harris, had options, but his heart felt at home in Corvallis. "It was an up-and-down roller coaster battle through that [transfer portal] period, but [I] came on a visit, and kind of the same thing as Walk [Walker Harris], just meeting the right guys, coach Marshall talked me through the defense, plans for the group and for me, and everything like that, just kinda fit all the pieces in the puzzle."
At Nebraska, Wallin's puzzle pieces didn't quite fit. He gained experience - playing in 16 games over two seasons - but only earned 5 tackles. He excelled off of the gridiron - made two honor rolls, and was nominated to Nebraska's Tom Osborne Citizenship Team: an honor that acknowledges student-athlete community service in the local community - but wanted a bigger impact on Saturdays. He thinks he found it at Oregon State.
When asked about Trent Bray's improved scheme, Wallin was generous with his time describing the Beavers' reasons for optimism in 2025. "I think the defense is super versatile, and it's the multiplicity of how we can use all the guys in our room, we have our base stuff, our pass stuff, we have multiple positions within our room, based on the call, whatever scheme we're running, so I think that kind of versatile group we have to plug & play certain guys in certain situations and gameplans, and finding the best matchups, whether it's coverage or pressures, movements, just rushing, all that kind of stuff".
Thanks to Harris and Wallin, Oregon State have two new names to bookend an improved pass rush in 2025.