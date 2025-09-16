How Did Former Oregon State Beavers Fare In Week Two Of NFL Action?
The NFL just wrapped up Week Two and several former Oregon State Beavers made headlines for their respective squads.
Former Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave has slowly seen more of a snap share since the beginning of the season. Musgrave reeled in two catches for 32 yards in the Packers win over Washington. Musgrave is in a difficult position, playing second fiddle to Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. Kraft had a breakout game, hauling in six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Saints wide receiver and former Beav Brandin Cooks had an unusually quiet game sunday against the 49ers. Cooks hauled in just two catches for 26 yards. Cooks has yet to find the end zone this season for the Saints but it is to be expected as he continues to build chemistry with new quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Former Beavers offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo saw action for the Steelers in their week two loss against Seattle. Seumalo has allowed just one sack this season while turning in PFF grades of 74.6 for pass blocking, which ranks him 16th among 88 guards. Seumalo currently has a PFF grade of 42.4 in run blocking.
Former Oregon State punter Johnny Hekker was in action on Sunday as his Titans welcomed the Rams into Nashville. Hekker punted five times, with a long of 57. Hekker also pinned two of his punts inside the Rams 20 while averaging 50 yards per punt. The Rams would go on to beat Tennessee 33-19.
Former Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Packers, saw some action in Sunday's win over the Commanders. Oladapo made a tackle in the win. Oladapo was a fan favorite at Oregon State, where he recorded 249 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, and three interceptions.
