How Did Oregon State's 2025 Opponents Fare In Week One?
The Oregon State Beavers will attempt to quickly move past their opening game loss to Cal. With Beavs coach Trent Bray insisting the team move on from the loss in his post-game press conference, here are how the Beavs' future opponents fared over the past weekend.
Fresno State, who will visit Corvallis in less than a week, won their opening game of the 2025 season against Georgia Southern 42-14. Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner threw for 176 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. It was the running game for Fresno State that ultimately led them to an opening game victory, as they managed a whopping 351 yards on the ground against Georgia Southern.
The Beavs will play in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech the week after they welcome Fresno State to Reser Stadium. The Red Raiders had a statement-making first game of the season, as they defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff by a score of 67-7.
Texas Tech was led by quarterback Behren Morton, who was dialed in as he went 16/18 for 201 yards and four touchdowns. The Beavers will have to manage Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey, who carried 12 times for 90 yards, good enough for 7.5 yards per carry.
The week after the Red Raiders game is perhaps the one circled on most Beaver fans' calendars. The Beavs will travel 40 minutes down I-5 to battle the Ducks in Autzen Stadium. Oregon, like Texas Tech, had a statement-making game of their own in week one.
MORE: Maalik Murphy on Oregon State's Cal Loss: "We Left A Lot on the Table"
The Ducks defeated Montana State 59-13. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was accurate on the day, going 18-23 for 213 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks have explosiveness all over the field, as six different Ducks scored a touchdown on the day.
The Houston Cougars, who come to Corvallis on September 26, had no trouble against FCS foe Stephen F. Austin to open the season. Texas A&M transfer QB Conner Weigman threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Appalachian State (who host OSU on October 4) won their first game under new head coach Dowell Loggains by taking down Charlotte 34-11 inside the Carolina Panthers stadium.
Jake Dickert's debut as Wake Forest's head coach was too close for comfort as the Demon Deacons pulled out a 10-9 game against CUSA bottom dwellers Kennesaw State. Wake Forest comes to Reser Stadium on October 11.
Lafayette College makes the trip to OSU on October 18. They opened their season with a 26-7 loss at Bowling Green this past Thursday.
Sam Houston played their second game of the year over the weekend. Playing their home games this year at Shell Energy Stadium (home of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo), Sam Houston lost 38-21 to UNLV to drop to 0-2 on the year.
Tulsa, Oregon State's penultimate opponent of the year, had no trouble against FCS Abilene Christian in a 35-7 win. It will likely be a couple more weeks before anyone gets a real sense of who Tulsa really is this year. Tulsa travels to New Mexico State next wee and host Navy on September 13.
Finally, Washington State barely pulled out a 13-10 result against Idaho. Former Beav Jeremiah Noga caught six passes for 55 yards in a nail-biter Battle of the Palouse.
The Beavers will now turn their focus to Fresno State, with the pressure on the Beavers to not fall to 0-2 on the season.