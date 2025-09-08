How Did Oregon State's Future Opponents Fare In Week Two?
The Oregon State Beavers will quickly try and put the first two weeks of their season in the rearview as their attention will now shift to a tough road game in Lubbock in week three. Here is how all of Oregon State’s future opponents fared in week two of the college football season.
Texas Tech
The Red Raiders are 2-0 to start the season, and their game against Oregon State will be their third in a row at home in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech defeated Ken State 62-14, with Red Raider quarterback Behren Morton going 18/26 with 258 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Red Raider running back Adam Hill was outstanding in Texas Tech’s second non-conference game, finishing with 16 carries for 127 yards.
Oregon
The Ducks have looked every bit as good as advertised, and are now up to No. 4 in the AP poll. The Ducks defeated Oklahoma State in a lopsided 69-3 affair at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Oregon travels to play Northwestern this week before returning home to host the Beavers.
Houston
Houston defeated Rice 35-9 to move to 2-0 on the season. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman finished 15-22 for 188 yards and a touchdown, but it was running back Dean Connors who stole the show. Conners finished with 13 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Houston 35-9 win.
Appalachian State
Appalachian State, who will welcome the Beavs into Boone, North Carolina in early October, are also 2-0 on the season thus far. App State defeated Lindenwood 20-13 in their 2nd game of the year, with App State running back Rashod Dubinion picking up 194 yards on 25 carries.
Wake Forest
Wake Forest will travel to Reser Stadium on October 11th, with the Demon Deacons starting the season 2-0. The Deac’s had a huge scare in week one to Kennesaw St, but they bounced back and took down WCU 42-19. Wake Forest running back Demon Claiborne had an astonishing 193 yards on just 10 carries and picked up three touchdowns in the process.
Lafayette
Lafayette have started out their season 1-1, with their lone loss coming off of their week one opener against Bowling Green 26-7. Lafayette bounced back in week two with a 42-26 win over Stonehill. Running back Kente Edwards had 12 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Washington State
The Washington State Cougars will play Oregon State twice this season, once on the road and once at home. The Cougs are 2-0 on the year, with an unconvincing win over Idaho in week one and a better win in week two over San Diego State 36-13. Cougars quarterback Jaxon Potter went 28-42 for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Aztecs.
Sam Houston
Sam Houston is the lone 0-2 team on the Beavs schedule. The Bearkats dropped their week two game to Hawaii 37-20. Bearkats quarterback Mabrey Mettauer was 12-18 for 91 yards and an interception.
Tulsa
Tulsa, who the Beavs will play in the penultimate week of the season, is 1-1 thus far. Tulsa lost to New Mexico State at the weekend 21-14. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes was 13-16 for 129 yards and tossed a touchdown as well as an interception.