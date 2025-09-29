How Did Oregon State's Future Opponents Fare in Week 5?
The Oregon State Beavers suffered a heartbreaking loss in week five to Houston that saw their season go from bad to worse. The Beavers still have four home games left in the season and seven games total, meaning hypothetically, Oregon State could still become bowl eligible if they have a mid-season turnaround. Here is how their future opponents fared over the weekend.
App State
App State had a rough week as they lost to Boise State 47-14. The Mountaineers have fallen back to earth after starting 2-0. The 2-2 Mountaineers managed just 184 total yards in their loss against Boise State and had trouble protecting the football. App State surrendered four turnovers, three interceptions, and a fumble. App State also had 11 penalties called on them in the loss. Watch for this matchup to possibly be the Beavers' first win of the season.
Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons very nearly defeated a ranked Georgia Tech, but ultimately lost 30-29. Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne was especially productive, rushing for 119 yards on just 21 carries. Wake Forest out-gained No. 17 Georgia Tech 443 yards to 411, while rushing for 210 yards. The Demon Deacons fell to 2-2 on the season after starting 2-0. Wake Forest will visit the Beavers in Corvallis on October 11.
Lafayette
The Leopards took a loss against Princeton 38-28 this past Saturday. With the loss, Lafayette moved to 3-2 on the season after starting 3-1. Leopards quarterback Dean DeNobile went 27-for-36 through the air for 256 yards while tossing one touchdown and one interception. Lafayette running back Ethan Weber carried 18 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon State will see the 3-2 Leopards on October 18 in Corvallis.
Washington State
The Cougars bounced back after suffering two straight losses to defeat Colorado State 20-3 in Fort Collins. Cougs quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was productive in the win, going 16-for-28 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. The 3-2 Cougars out-gained Colorado State 347-334 in the win. Wazzu had no turnovers. Washington State and Oregon State will play a home-and-home series this season, with the first matchup coming in Corvallis on November 1.
Sam Houston
The Bearkats had a bye week after a tough 55-0 loss against Texas. Sam Houston is still winless on the season, dropping games to Western Kentucky, UNLV, Hawaii, and Texas. If Oregon State is to become bowl-eligible this season, this matchup against Sam Houston in Corvallis on November 8 is a must-win game.
Tulsa
The Beavers will face off against Tulsa in Oklahoma in their penultimate game of the regular season. The 2-3 Golden Hurricane suffered a loss against a hot Tulane team over the weekend, 31-14. Tulsa struggled running the football, only amassing 92 yards, while quarterback Baylor Hayes struggled through the air, going 18-for-36 with a touchdown and an interception.