How Did Oregon State's Upcoming Opponents Do in Week 4?
After a rough visit to Eugene, Oregon State's schedule now tones down significantly. Although the next three teams (Houston, Appalachian State, Wake Forest) they play all had byes this weekend, a few of the Beavers' upcoming opponents were in action.
Tulsa
The Golden Hurricane pulled off a monumental feat in their program's history, beating Oklahoma State on the road for the first time since 1951. Aftering taking a commanding 19-3 lead in the third quarter, Tulsa was able to hold off a late Cowboy surge, and got out of Stillwater with a 19-12 victory. They were a perfect three for three going for it on fourth down, and halfback Dominic Richardson carried the ball 31 times for 146 yards. While this is a huge win for Tulsa's program, we should remember that Oklahoma State has now lost eleven straight against FBS opponents. Still, the Golden Hurricane could be a formidable opponent for Oregon State, especially because they get to play the Beavers at home.
Sam Houston State
The Bearkats were slaughtered on Saturday by #10 Texas, losing 55-0 and giving up over 600 yards of total offense. Sam Houston State is now 0-4 on the year, and the Beavers should look at their game against the Bearkats in early November as a matchup they should win.
Washington State
The Cougars were competitive against their in-state rivals for the first three quarters, but the talent of Washington ultimately proved to be too much. While QB Zevi Eckhaus was very impressive in his first start of the season, WSU couldn't stop the Huskies' offense, and they lost 59-24. However, the Cougars' offense certainly looks to be on the right track under Eckhaus, as they were dramatically improved from a week ago at North Texas. While the Washington State defense certainly needs work, their offense is quite dangerous.
Lafayette
The Leopards got their third straight victory on Saturday when they took down Columbia. However, all of their wins have come against FCS or Division 2 teams. They should not be overlooked, but Oregon State will be a favorite when the Leopards visit Corvallis in mid-October.