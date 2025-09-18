How Oregon QB Dante Moore's Resume Looks Ahead of Rivalry Clash with Beavers
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Beavers as Trent Bray looks to guide Oregon State back to the postseason.
Height: 6’3
Weight: 210
Class: Sophomore
Hometown: Detroit, MI
High School: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior HS
Previous Schools: UCLA
STATS
- Career (UCLA & Oregon) : 175/285 (60%), 2,316 yards, 18 TDs, 10 INTs
- 2025: 50/64 (78%), 657 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT | 34 yards rushing
AT A GLANCE
Dante Moore, the former five-star and top-five quarterback coming out of high school, began his college career at UCLA. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in nine games, starting five, and became one of only nine quarterbacks in UCLA history to start a game as a true freshman.
Following the departure of Head Coach Chip Kelly, Moore transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season, where he played sparingly in five games, completing 7 of 8 passes for 49 yards.
Through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, Moore and the Ducks are 3–0 with dominant wins over Montana State, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern. In those three games, Moore has completed 78% of his passes for 657 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception.
TOP TRAITS
Proficiency in Intermediate Range and Beyond
Dante Moore is highly proficient in the intermediate passing game—usually defined as throws in the 10–20 yard range. In Moore’s case, he can deliver passes beyond that range with both accuracy and velocity, using a variety of trajectories.
At the 4:42 mark in the video linked below, Northwestern rotates into a version of Cover 3, where the seam area is often the target. As Moore hits the top of his drop, he wastes no time and fires a frozen-rope completion between three defenders to his receiver on an in-breaking route. What’s striking about this throw is that while it shows up in the stat sheet as a 20-yard completion, Moore actually released the ball from the 4-yard line and hit his receiver at the 29-yard line. It’s a perfect example of his ability to deliver laser-type throws with minimal arc, extending well beyond what most would consider the intermediate range.
Also check out the 5:19 mark in the video linked below.
Throwing on the Run
Not only does Moore operate well from the pocket, but he can also deliver just as effectively on the move. This aspect of his game makes him just as dangerous on designed rollouts—or when the pocket collapses—as he is from a clean pocket, adding another dimension to Oregon’s high-powered offense.
At the 9:31 mark in the video linked below, we see this ability on display. Oregon calls a play-action bootleg rollout with a smash concept: a post-corner by the slot and a hitch by the outside receiver. Moore’s read is the cornerback over the hitch—if the defender stays low to cover it, Moore must throw the corner route over his head. He does exactly that, in perfect fashion, all while on the move.