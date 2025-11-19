How Oregon State Football Can Make The Most Of The Final Weeks Of The Season
The 2-9 Oregon State Beavers will enjoy a bye week before getting to work in preparing for their final game of the 2025 season in Pullman against Washington State on November 29.
With the 2025 season, one of the most miserable in recent memory for the Beavers, coming to a close, the Beavers should put these three things at the top of their priorities as they move into the winter months.
Give Tristen Ti’a the first team reps at Quarterback
This one seems like a no-brainer. Ti’a was excellent off the bench in the Beavers loss to Tulsa. Ti’a went 8/11 for 141 yards and two touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. Throw the fact that he is a freshman into the mix and the best possible way the Beavers can improve is giving him all four quarters against Washington State. Maalik Murphy's season in Corvallis was a wash, and Gabarri Johnson has shown he may not be the future of the offense in the way that many hoped, but maybe Ti’a is.
Get Hankerson to 10 touchdowns
Hankerson has put his body on the line for the Beavers this year, and a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown season would go along way in impressing NFL scouts. The Beavers should do everything in their power to get Hankerson to 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. If they are able to get Hankerson in the end zone early, Cornell Hatcher Jr. should be given as many touches as possible to prepare him for whatever opportunity awaits him in 2026.
Put this season in the rear-view.
As soon as the Wazzu-Oregon State game is done and completed, the thinking needs to immediately shift towards next year. There has to be a shift in focus and a shift in mentality. AD Scott Barnes has to get the right coach into the building, and the Beavers need to immediately hit the recruiting trail to ensure that this season doesn't happen again.
