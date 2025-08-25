Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Oregon State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week Zero

The Oregon State Beavers are closing in on the beginning of their 2025-26 campaign, and two of their opponents were in action over the weekend. Fresno State and Sam Houston State, who will both travel to Corvallis in week two and week ten respectively, dropped their season openers.

Kyle Clements

Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson talks with his quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson talks with his quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers are swiftly closing in on the start of their 2025-26 campaign, and some of their opponents have already began their respective seasons. Two of the teams that Oregon State will play got their seasons started in “week zero”, with Sam Houston State and Fresno State both dropping their opening games.

Fresno State will travel to Corvallis in week two, with the matchup being the first time the two sides have met since their 2022 meeting. Oregon State took that 2022 meeting 35-32 that came down to the wire as former Beaver linebacker Jack Colletto ran into the end zone from two yards out as time expired.

Jack Colletto celebrating after scoring a touchdown against Washington State
Oct 15, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers inside linebacker Jack Colletto (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs got their 2025 campaign off to a rocky start as they dropped their first game of the season to Kansas 31-7. The stat that will jump out to Beavers fans and make the Oregon State coaching staff excited is the 207 yards allowed on the ground by the Bulldog defense. Fresno State quarterback E.J. Warner went 18-29 through the air, compiling 179 yards but also tossing two interceptions. 

The Bulldogs started the game seemingly well, only trailing 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but things quickly got away from them. Kansas tacked on 10 second quarter points and never looked back. Fresno State was fairly disciplined throughout the game, a mark of good coaching. The Bulldogs were only flagged for penalties four times throughout their first four quarters.

Fresno State quarterback E.J. Warner throwing a pass against Kansas in their season opener
Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner (13) throws a pass during the game between Fresno State and Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sam Houston State, who will travel to Corvallis to battle the Beavers in week 10, dropped their season opening game to Western Kentucky 41-24. Sam Houston State went 10-3 last season, including a 6-2 mark in CUSA conference play. The Bearkats allowed a shocking 506 total yards to the Hilltoppers, including 401 yards through the air.

Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson went 19-30, compiling 209 yards while also throwing a pick. Watson is a dual-threat quarterback, and he amassed 14 quarterback keepers, scampering for 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Beavs secondary will have to keep close tabs on wide receiver Elijah Green, who led the Bearkats in receptions with seven, and yards with 61.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Have you checked out State of the Beavs?

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Check out the latest episode!

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football