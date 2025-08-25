How Oregon State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week Zero
The Oregon State Beavers are swiftly closing in on the start of their 2025-26 campaign, and some of their opponents have already began their respective seasons. Two of the teams that Oregon State will play got their seasons started in “week zero”, with Sam Houston State and Fresno State both dropping their opening games.
Fresno State will travel to Corvallis in week two, with the matchup being the first time the two sides have met since their 2022 meeting. Oregon State took that 2022 meeting 35-32 that came down to the wire as former Beaver linebacker Jack Colletto ran into the end zone from two yards out as time expired.
The Bulldogs got their 2025 campaign off to a rocky start as they dropped their first game of the season to Kansas 31-7. The stat that will jump out to Beavers fans and make the Oregon State coaching staff excited is the 207 yards allowed on the ground by the Bulldog defense. Fresno State quarterback E.J. Warner went 18-29 through the air, compiling 179 yards but also tossing two interceptions.
The Bulldogs started the game seemingly well, only trailing 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but things quickly got away from them. Kansas tacked on 10 second quarter points and never looked back. Fresno State was fairly disciplined throughout the game, a mark of good coaching. The Bulldogs were only flagged for penalties four times throughout their first four quarters.
Sam Houston State, who will travel to Corvallis to battle the Beavers in week 10, dropped their season opening game to Western Kentucky 41-24. Sam Houston State went 10-3 last season, including a 6-2 mark in CUSA conference play. The Bearkats allowed a shocking 506 total yards to the Hilltoppers, including 401 yards through the air.
Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson went 19-30, compiling 209 yards while also throwing a pick. Watson is a dual-threat quarterback, and he amassed 14 quarterback keepers, scampering for 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Beavs secondary will have to keep close tabs on wide receiver Elijah Green, who led the Bearkats in receptions with seven, and yards with 61.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!