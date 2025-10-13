How Oregon State's Future Opponents Fared In Week Seven
The Oregon State Beavers fell to 0-7 after their loss against Wake Forest in Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Beavers have just five games remaining and are still looking for their first win. They will be without Trent Bray, who was let go in the days following the home loss to the Demon Deacons. Here is how Oregon State’s future opponents fared in week seven.
Lafayette
The Leopards moved to 5-2 last Saturday with an impressive 62-24 win over Bucknell. Leopards quarterback Dean DeNobile went 26-of-34 through the air with 316 passing yards and five touchdown passes. Leopards running back Ethan Weber will be a player the Beavers have to game plan for. Weber rushed 11 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Lafayette will visit Reser Stadium this coming Saturday in a game that *should* give Oregon State their first win of the season.
Washington State
The Cougars had an extremely respectable outing in their 24-21 loss to #4 Ole Miss. Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 24-31 on attempts while passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. WSU running back Kirby Voorhees rushed 10 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Cougs and Beavers will play twice this season, with the first matchup coming on November 1 in Reser Stadium.
Sam Houston
The Bearkats fell to 0-6 last Thursday night with a 29-27 loss to Jacksonville State. Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson played well, going 12-19 on completions and throwing for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Alton McCaskill had 14 carries for 87 yards. Receiver Chris Reed was the star of the day, reeling in three receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in the Bearkats' loss. Sam Houston represents another game for Oregon State that the Beavers should hypothetically win.
Tulsa
The Golden Hurricane had a bye week, but prior to that, lost to No. 22 Memphis 45-7. Tulsa is now 2-4 on the season and sits in third-to-last place in the AAC. Golden Hurricane quarterback Kirk Francis struggled in the game against Memphis, doling out three interceptions in the blowout loss. Tulsa will host Oregon State on November 15, which will mark the Beavers' final road game of the season.
